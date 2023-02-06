English
homeentertainment News

Sidharth Malhotra Kiara Advani Wedding Live Updates: Couple to host welcome lunch today as celebrity guests arrive

By CNBCTV18.com  Feb 6, 2023 11:06 AM IST (Updated)
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding Live Updates: Local Rajasthani delicacies will be served at a welcome lunch today for guests that have arrived for actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding. The couple is getting married in Jaisalmer at the Suryagarh Palace alongside their family and several friends from the Bollywood industry such as Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor. Isha Ambani was also seen arriving at the venue to beefed up security. Celebrations began yesterday with a mehendi ceremony and the sangeet is expected to take place today. Yesterday, Sidharth Malhotra's nani spoke to the media at Jaisalmer airport, giving her blessings to the couple.

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani LIVE udpates: DJ Ganesh to play at wedding

DJ Ganesh will perform at the sangeet of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, according to sources. The famous DJ had also performed at Karan Johar's birthday party.

Feb 6, 2023 11:06 AM

Sid-Kiara wedding LIVE: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will host a welcome lunch at the courtyard of the Suryagarh Palace today, according to ETimes. Their wedding menu includes local Rajasthani delicacies such as dal, baati and churma. Awadhi and Punjabi food will also be served, per reports.

Feb 6, 2023 10:52 AM

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding Live Updates: Ambanis arrive at wedding venue, security beefed up

Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal were seen arriving for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding on Sunday evening. Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta arrived earlier yesterday. 

Feb 6, 2023 10:45 AM

Sid-Kiara wedding LIVE update: Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra photographed leaving Jaisalmer airport

Kiara Advani's cousin Anissa Malhotra and her husband, actor Armaan Jain, arrived in Jaisalmer for the wedding of Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra. Armaan Jain was an assistant director in Sidharth's debut film "Student of the Year."

Feb 6, 2023 10:30 AM

Sidharth Malhotra's nani gives the couple her blessings

Speaking to the media at the Jaisalmer airport, Sidharth Malhotra's maternal grandmother said, "bohot khushi hai, bohot bohot badhai." When asked by reporters why the couple chose to get married in the city of Jaisalmer, Sidharth's nani said, "Ab unki marzi."

Feb 6, 2023 10:25 AM

Sidharth-Kiara wedding LIVE update: Celebrity friends Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor join in on festivities

Filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Shahid Kapoor, along with wife Mira Rajput, were spotted at the Mumbai airprt on Sunday, February 5. They were off to Jaisalmer to celebrate the couples' wedding festivities that began yesterday.

Feb 6, 2023 10:12 AM

Sid-Kiara wedding update: Manish Malhotra to design bride Kiara Advani's wedding lehenga

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra has designed bride Kiara Advani's lehenga and groom Sidharth Malhotra's sherwani for the wedding, reports say. The couturier was spotted travelling from Mumbai to Jaisalmer with Advani on Saturday.

Feb 6, 2023 10:10 AM

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Wedding LIVE update: The couple arrived in Jaisalmer on Saturday, January 4, with their families. Bride-to-be Kiara Advani celebrated her Mehendi ceremony yesterday along with celebrity friends Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor.

Feb 6, 2023 10:07 AM

Sid-Kiara wedding live update: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding has allegedly been postponed to February 7 instead of February 6, according to reports. The two are getting married at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer.

Feb 6, 2023 10:04 AM

