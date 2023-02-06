Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding Live Updates: Couple to host welcome lunch today as celebrity guests arrive

Sid-Kiara wedding LIVE: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will host a welcome lunch at the courtyard of the Suryagarh Palace today, according to ETimes. Their wedding menu includes local Rajasthani delicacies such as dal, baati and churma. Awadhi and Punjabi food will also be served, per reports.
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding Live Updates: Ambanis arrive at wedding venue, security beefed up
Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal were seen arriving for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding on Sunday evening. Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta arrived earlier yesterday.
Sid-Kiara wedding LIVE update: Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra photographed leaving Jaisalmer airport
Kiara Advani's cousin Anissa Malhotra and her husband, actor Armaan Jain, arrived in Jaisalmer for the wedding of Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra. Armaan Jain was an assistant director in Sidharth's debut film "Student of the Year."
Sidharth Malhotra's nani gives the couple her blessings
Speaking to the media at the Jaisalmer airport, Sidharth Malhotra's maternal grandmother said, "bohot khushi hai, bohot bohot badhai." When asked by reporters why the couple chose to get married in the city of Jaisalmer, Sidharth's nani said, "Ab unki marzi."
Sidharth-Kiara wedding LIVE update: Celebrity friends Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor join in on festivities
Filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Shahid Kapoor, along with wife Mira Rajput, were spotted at the Mumbai airprt on Sunday, February 5. They were off to Jaisalmer to celebrate the couples' wedding festivities that began yesterday.
Sid-Kiara wedding update: Manish Malhotra to design bride Kiara Advani's wedding lehenga
Fashion designer Manish Malhotra has designed bride Kiara Advani's lehenga and groom Sidharth Malhotra's sherwani for the wedding, reports say. The couturier was spotted travelling from Mumbai to Jaisalmer with Advani on Saturday.