Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani officially got married on Tuesday at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer amidst close friends and family.

The Shershah couple was dressed by Manish Malhotra who designed Advani's lehenga and Malhotra's sherwani.

The three-day wedding festivities began on Saturday and were attended by several celebrity guests such as Isha Ambani, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Rajnikanth and Juhi Chawla.

Given that their wedding was a star-studded affair, the couple hired three security agencies to ensure the safety of guests. One of those was owned by Shah Rukh Khan's former bodyguard Yaseen Khan.

The sangeet took place on Monday night wherein friends and family members of both Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani danced to several of their songs such as Kala Chashma and Rangisaari.

The couple received love and best wishes from other industry members such as Gauhar Khan and Boman Irani as well.

Rumours of their relationship had never been officially confirmed by the couple or their team. In a Koffee with Karan episode, host Karan Johar had teased Advani alongside her Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor, saying the two would dance to Dola Re Dola at her speculated upcoming wedding.

Malhotra and Advani starred in the 2021 war film Shershaah directed by Vishnuvardhan and produced by Dharma Productions. The film won seven Filmfare Awards including those for Best Film, Best Director and Best Music Director.