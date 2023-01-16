Sidharth Malhotra celebrates 38th birthday today: His top 6 movies to watch

Sidharth Malhotra started his acting career in 2012 with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year alongside Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. Since then he has delivered many unforgettable performances.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra is known for his versatility in his choice of roles in every film. He started his acting career in 2012 with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year alongside Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. Since then he has delivered many unforgettable performances.

The actor celebrates his 38th birthday today. Here’s a look at his top movies

6. Student of The Year (2012)

Sidharth Malhotra started his acting career with Karan Johar’s Student of The Year. The film follows the journey of three students who race to win the title of the Student of The Year. Featuring alongside star kids Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, Sidharth impressed the audience and critics alike with his charm and acting.

5. Kapoor And Sons (2016)

Kapoor and Sons is a family drama starring Sidharth, Fawad Khan, Alia Bhatt and Rishi Kapoor in pivotal roles. This new-age film told the story of a dysfunctional family and dealt with the complexities of relationships. The performances made the film a hit and Sidharth surprised all with his nuanced acting.

4. Ek Villain (2014)

Ek Villain is one of the highest-earning films of Sidharth Malhotra as it grossed over Rs 100 crore at the box office. The film had everything that a masala Bollywood needs, from Sidharth and Shradha Kapoor’s chemistry, and Ritiesh Deshmuskh’s negative avatar, to hit songs, action, and romance. The blockbuster film follows the story of a serial killer and lover who is seeking revenge for a murder.

3. Hasee Toh Phasee (2014)

Directed by Vinil Mathew, the romantic drama featured Sidharth opposite Parineeti Chopra. The movie revolved around a struggling businessman whose life changes after his girlfriend’s younger sister comes into his life and changes his perception towards the world. Sidharth charmed the audience with his innocent look in the movie and his chemistry with Parineeti was widely appreciated.

2. Brothers (2015)

After the success of Ek Villain, Sidharth teamed up with Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez to deliver another hit film, Brothers. The film follows the story of two estranged half-brothers who train in mixed martial arts to earn a livelihood. However, things change when the two are forced to compete against each other.

1. Shershaah (2021)

One of the recent successes of Sidharth Malhotra, the Vishnuvardhan-directorial Shershaah created a nationwide buzz. The film is a biopic on Param Vir Chakra-awardee Captain Vikram Batra who sacrificed his life during the Kargil War. Sidharth played the role of Captain Vikram Batra. The film featured Kiara Advani as Captain Batra’s ladylove.