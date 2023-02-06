The celebrations will take place at the Suryagarh Palace. Reports suggest that 70 rooms at the luxury hotels have been booked for the guests. The pair will host a reception in Mumbai on February 12 which many Bollywood celebrities and media personalities will be invited.

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are in Jaisalmer and the duo will tie the knot on Tuesday. While it was earlier reported that the ‘Shershaah’ pair was going to marry on February 6, new reports suggest that the celebrity pair will be marrying a day later.

Malhotra and Advani arrived in Jaisalmer on February 4. Advani was accompanied by celebrity designer Manish Malhotra, her father Jagdeep Advani and her mother Genevieve. Malhotra came later with his family.

“Most of the guests will arrive during the day on February 5, and special arrangements have been made to welcome them at the venue. The Sangeet function is scheduled for the latter half of February 5, where Sid, Kiara, their family and friends will be performing. February 6 will have the mehendi and haldi functions which will be followed by a party in the evening. The wedding is happening on February 7, and will be followed by a reception get together on the same day,” Pinkvilla had quoted a source as saying.

The celebrations will take place at the Suryagarh Palace. Reports suggest that 70 rooms at the luxury hotels have been booked for the guests. Over 150 guests, apart from family members, are set to attend the wedding.

The guest list for the wedding includes names like Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Isha Ambani and Varun Dhawan. News18 reported that the couple has asked guests to not post any pictures of the wedding on social media and has instituted a no-phone policy.

Reports have suggested that the pair will host a reception in Mumbai on February 12 which many Bollywood celebrities and media personalities will be invited.