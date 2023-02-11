Sidharth-Kiara Mumbai wedding reception: Date, time, venue, expected guest list

Kiara and Sidharth had married on February 7 in Jaisalmer with only family and close friends in attendance. The couple’s second reception for Bollywood and media fraternity will be held on Sunday, February 12 at Mumbai’s St. Regis Hotel. The reception begins at 8:30 PM.

After their fairytale wedding at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace, newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will host a reception in Mumbai for the film industry. The two had hosted a grand reception in Delhi for Sidharth’s family on February 9 at The Leela Palace. The invite for the second reception has gone viral on the Internet.

Date, time and venue

Expected guest list

Celebrities like Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Juhi Chawla, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh are expected to attend.

Kiara and Sidharth got married on February 7 in Jaisalmer with only family and close friends in attendance. The two had worn outfits designed by Manish Malhotra. The wedding, which was a no-phone event, was attended by over 150 VIP guests along with the families of Sidharth and Kiara.

The couple maintained a low-profile relationship, remaining tight-lipped about each other. The two had reportedly fallen in love while on the sets of the 2021 hit Shershaah. The couple has now posted images and videos from their wedding on Instagram, announcing their changed status to fans.

“Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai (Now our permanent booking is done). We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead,” the pair wrote in their caption.