Kkusum star Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi dies at 46, tributes pour in from friends, co-actors

By CNBCTV18.com

Actor Siddhaanth Surryavanshi popularly known as Anand Surryavanshi is the latest celebrity to die from a heart ailment. He collapsed while working out at a gym.

TV actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi’s sudden death has shocked the industry. The actor, who was 46, collapsed while working out at a gym. It is widely reported that he suffered a heart attack.

Siddhaanth is survived by his wife, supermodel Alesia Raut and their two children.

Siddhaanth was known for his versatility as an actor. He worked in shows like Kkusum, Waaris and Suryaputra Karn.

TV actor Jay Bhanushali posted a heartfelt note on Instagram and wrote, "gone too soon".

Former cricketer Salil Ankola mourned the actor's death on Instagram and wrote, "Gone too soon. Rest in peace, my friend. No words to express my grief."

View this post on Instagram

Actor Kishwer Merchant wrote in an Instagram story, "Kya bolu main (what can I say)... this is shocking, numbing and just too sad!! Will never forget your loving hugs and warm smiles. RIP Anand. Prayers and strength to the family.”

Siddhaanth was popularly known as Anand Surryavanshi and gained tremendous fame in a short period of time. After starting his career as a model, he switched to acting and made his debut with the hit TV serial Kkusum. He was also part of several other popular TV soaps including, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Sufiyana Ishq Mera and Ziddi Dil Maane Na.

Siddhaanth was married to Ira Chaudhary, whom he divorced in 2015. He married supermodel Alesia Raut in 2017.

Siddhaanth is the latest celebrity to die from a heart ailment.

Sidharth Shukla and Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar also died from cardiac arrest. Comedian Raju Srivastav , actorSidharth Shukla and Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar also died from cardiac arrest.