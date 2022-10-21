    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeentertainment News

    Shruti Haasan to star in international movie 'The Eye'

    Shruti Haasan to star in international movie 'The Eye'

    Shruti Haasan to star in international movie 'The Eye'
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Published)

    Mini

    The cast also includes Anna Savva, Linda Marlowe and Christos Stergioglou. The movie will start shooting in Athens and Corfu later this month.

    Actor Shruti Haasan will be headlining the international feature film "The Eye", to be directed by Daphne Schmon. The psychological thriller, which hails from Fingerprint Content, will feature actor Mark Rowley of "The Last Kingdom" fame opposite Haasan, reported entertainment news website Deadline.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    How Koo fired up Kashmiri Taekwondo star Danish Manzoor's Olympic goals

    How Koo fired up Kashmiri Taekwondo star Danish Manzoor's Olympic goals

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    A look at returns of Dhanteras day gold buying — should you invest now?

    A look at returns of Dhanteras day gold buying — should you invest now?

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Gambling online during Diwali? Here's how your winnings will be taxed

    Gambling online during Diwali? Here's how your winnings will be taxed

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Vikram Samvat 2079: All you need to know about Muhurat trading

    Vikram Samvat 2079: All you need to know about Muhurat trading

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Haasan also shared the news in a post on Instagram. "Super stoked to be a part of 'the eye' with the loveliest team !!! Storytelling is my fave thing in this whole world and to be a part of this one is pure…
    "@daphneschmon and @emilycarltoncarlton @melanie_dicks2 Thank you for making me a part of this !! You ladies are so much fun with the super talented and caffeinated @markrowley90 and the kindest and magical @elpidou SIMPLY PUT This whole team is so wonderful and can't wait for you'll to see this," the 36-year-old actor wrote. Haasan was earlier featured in the American series "Treadstone", which was set in the same universe as Matt Damon's "Bourne" film series.
    Also Read: Amish Tripathi on new book, War of Lanka: Our love for the stories of gods and goddesses keeps our culture alive
    "The Eye" has a screenplay by Emily Carlton. The story centres on a young widow who travels back to the island where her husband died, to spread his ashes. Upon learning the true nature of what may have claimed his life, she is tempted by a dark choice that could bring him back.
    The cast also includes Anna Savva, Linda Marlowe and Christos Stergioglou. The movie will start shooting in Athens and Corfu later this month. Haasan will next be seen in filmmaker Prashanth Neel's upcoming directorial "Salaar", co-starring Prabhas.
    Also Read: 5 years of Secret Superstar: A homage to mothers and motherhood
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Shruti Haasan

    Next Article

    Amish Tripathi on new book, War of Lanka: Our love for the stories of gods and goddesses keeps our culture alive

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng