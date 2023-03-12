English
Shreya Ghoshal turns 39 today: A look at the talented singer’s melodious career

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 12, 2023 8:14:21 AM IST (Published)

Singing queen Shreya Ghoshal is ringing in her 39th  birthday on March 12. Ghoshal has sung over a thousand Bollywood songs for movies including top hits from films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Om Shanti Om, Veer-Zaara,Silsila Ye Chahat Ka, PK, Agneepath, Bajirao Mastani and more.

Shreya Ghoshal’s illustrious singing career spans over two decades during which she has given numerous hits. The talented singer celebrates her 39th birthday on March 12. She made her playback singing debut in Bollywood with the blockbuster film, Devdas, in which she sang five iconic songs.

Here’s a look at the melodious career of Shreya Ghoshal.
Shreya Ghoshal was born on March 12, 1984, into a musical family in Murshidabad, West Bengal. She started singing at a young age and joined classical music classes when she was four.
Her first studio album, Bendhechhi Beena, was released on January 1, 1998, but her first major break came as a teenager when she won the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa contest in the year 2000. After that, there was no stopping her.
She made her debut in Bollywood playback singing with Devdas in 2002. Hits such as Dola Re Dola and Bairi Piya made her a household name.
Her voice was an instant hit among the masses, and she received attention from producers and critics alike. She bagged her first Filmfare for Best Female Playback Singer for Dola Re, and her first National award for the song Bairi Piya.
Ghoshal has sung over a thousand Bollywood songs for movies including top hits from films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Om Shanti Om, Veer-Zaara,Silsila Ye Chahat Ka, PK, Agneepath, Bajirao Mastani and more.
Ghoshal has also sung in many regional languages like Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Malayalam and Kannada.
Ghoshal has received numerous awards and accolades in her career, including four National Film Awards, four Kerala State Film Awards, two Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, seven Filmfare Awards and ten Filmfare Awards South.
She is the only Indian artist to have won all six major music awards in India and one of the few Indian singers to have a wax statue at Madame Tussauds Museum in London.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
