Executive Vice Chairperson at Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited and actor Ram Charan's mother-in-law Shobana Kamineni feels that RRR's victory at the Oscars will lead to more collaborations by Indian filmmakers across the world which is "hungry for content".

Praising SS Rajamouli's efforts, she told CNBC TV18: " He has made the entire industry hungry, entertained 37 million-strong Indian diaspora and 1.4 billion Indians... We are going to see so many more opportunities because everyone loves a good story. Indian cinema is a part of the mainstream for the world."

Describing Indian cinema as a hugely entertaining experience, she hopes to see Tom Cruise working in an Indian movie in future as well as scope for a lot more cross-over actors.

With the Indian film industry's rich experience spanning decades, she quipped there is no reason why the world shouldn't experience what India has, stating: "Hollywood is smart, they'll be beating at the doors in India, there'll be a lot more collaborations".

Gushing over the award-winning film starring her son-in-law, she said: "It started out with a moment of great joy, we were watching it. There were no surprises. It was a song that deserved to be there as it was a happy song with great energy... Really think I'm partial, but my son-in-law really made it happen, proud of him and the Indian film makers."

The song "Naatu Naatu" composed by MM Kereavani in last year's release RRR starring Ram Charan and Junior NTR and directed by SS Rajamouli has been conferred the award for the best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

Also read: