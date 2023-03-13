English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeentertainment NewsShobana Kamineni: World hungry for content, RRR's Oscar win will spur more collaborations with Indian filmmakers
entertainment | Mar 13, 2023 7:03 PM IST

Shobana Kamineni: World hungry for content, RRR's Oscar win will spur more collaborations with Indian filmmakers

Profile image
By Abhimanyu Sharma   Mar 13, 2023 7:03 PM IST (Published)
Mini

Executive Vice Chairperson at Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited and actor Ram Charan's mother-in-law Shobana Kamineni feels that RRR's victory at the Oscars will lead to more collaborations by Indian filmmakers across the world which is "hungry for content".

Executive Vice Chairperson at Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited and actor Ram Charan's mother-in-law Shobana Kamineni feels that RRR's victory at the Oscars will lead to more collaborations by Indian filmmakers across the world which is "hungry for content".

Recommended Articles

View All
SVB Fiasco — Lessons for the Indian investors in a CA's perspective

SVB Fiasco — Lessons for the Indian investors in a CA's perspective

Mar 13, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

World View: A former diplomat's take on the role of China playing cupid between Saudi Arabia and Iran 

World View: A former diplomat's take on the role of China playing cupid between Saudi Arabia and Iran 

Mar 13, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Meta Verified: Is paying for the blue tick really worth it?

Meta Verified: Is paying for the blue tick really worth it?

Mar 11, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Political Potpourri: Can Yediyurappa’s hold over Karnataka set the course for BJP to return? 

Political Potpourri: Can Yediyurappa’s hold over Karnataka set the course for BJP to return? 

Mar 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


Praising SS Rajamouli's efforts, she told CNBC TV18: " He has made the entire industry hungry, entertained 37 million-strong Indian diaspora and 1.4 billion Indians... We are going to see so many more opportunities because everyone loves a good story. Indian cinema is a part of the mainstream for the world."
Describing Indian cinema as a hugely entertaining experience, she hopes to see Tom Cruise working in an Indian movie in future as well as scope for a lot more cross-over actors.
With the Indian film industry's rich experience spanning decades, she quipped there is no reason why the world shouldn't experience what India has, stating: "Hollywood is smart, they'll be beating at the doors in India, there'll be a lot more collaborations".
Gushing over the award-winning film starring her son-in-law, she said: "It started out with a moment of great joy, we were watching it. There were no surprises. It was a song that deserved to be there as it was a happy song with great energy... Really think I'm partial, but my son-in-law really made it happen, proud of him and the Indian film makers."
The song "Naatu Naatu" composed by MM Kereavani in last year's release RRR starring Ram Charan and Junior NTR and directed by SS Rajamouli has been conferred the award for the best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.
Also read:
 Oscar Awards 2023 top winners: From RRR to Everything Everywhere and Elephant Whisperers
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X