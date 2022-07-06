Shark Week, Devdutt Pattanaik show in Discovery+ OTT platform's July line-up

Streaming platform Discovery+ has announced the new batch of original shows for the month of July. The new shows include mythology series Devlok with Devdutt Pattanaik, Indian Martial Arts: Ek Itihaas, food show Raja Rasoi Aur Anya Kahaniyaan, and Shark Week among others.

The Discover Inc-owned platform announced in June that it will be expanding beyond infotainment to genres like kids, sports, and entertainment programming. Starting June 2022, over 100 new shows, including kids and library content from American broadcast network A+E Networks, were added to the slate of Discovery+.

The streaming platform now has genres like reality, sports, kids, learning, food, travel, and history across languages such as English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali.

International media company AT&T Inc and Discovery Inc in June 2021 announced that they would combine WarnerMedia’s entertainment, sports and news assets with Discovery’s non-fiction and international entertainment and sports businesses to create a global entertainment company.

As per a Livemint report, media experts believe the combined entity could be a powerful competitor in the Indian web streaming segment, challenging platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar, with local content.