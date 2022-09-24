Shanaya Kapoor: I went through rounds of auditions for Bedhadak

By Sneha Bengani

Mini Shanaya Kapoor gets candid about her upcoming Dharma (Productions) debut, her mother Maheep Kapoor’s Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, her Instagram hacks, her love for travel, and more.

The latest industry kid gearing up for a massive Bollywood launch, Shanaya Kapoor is working hard to ensure she gives the audience enough reasons to love her in her upcoming debut film Bedhadak.

Shanaya first announced the Shashank Khaitan directorial on her Instagram earlier this year in March. The daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, she already has 1.4 million followers on the social media platform, where she is all the rage. Currently, Shanaya has been chosen as one of the five mascots for Booking.com’s travel campaign Booking Explorers’ latest edition.

As part of the interaction, the 22-year-old talks about how she got her role in Bedhadak, why she needs to prove that she deserves the big break, what she thinks of her mother’s superhit Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives,

and her love for travel.

Q. Have you always wanted to be an actor?

A. Yes, since I was nine years old, there has never been anything else on my mind but this!

Q. What is your biggest fear as you are about to make your Bollywood debut?

A. I can only work hard but I really hope that the audience accepts me as an actor.

Q. How did you land the role in Bedhadak?

A. I auditioned for the role in November 2020 and I remember getting a call back on February 21, 2021. It was a very special moment. I went through rounds of auditions before my director Shashank Khaitan locked me for it. I was only selected after he was convinced that I had put in the work into getting better and that I had the potential to further develop the character fully once I was cast.

Q. What can you tell us about the film?

A. I am very excited. It’s not a typical “launch” as perhaps people would expect. It’s a solid story about three youngsters and my character is quite challenging — I’m preparing for it. I’m grateful for the opportunity and I’m working very hard to prove that I deserve it.

Q. Your mother Maheep Kapoor is quite in the spotlight right now with the second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives receiving such adulation. How does it feel? What do you think of the show?

A. I’m really happy for my mum. She’s had such a great time shooting it, so many fun stories I’ve heard from her about her shoot days. I can’t wait for season 3! I had too much fun while watching the show.

Q. Even before starting your acting career, you already have amassed a massive following on Instagram. How important is social media for you? What do you do to keep it real online?

A. Social media is, of course, extremely important to me. I use it to keep in touch with everyone and have fun. I think the most important thing is to be yourself. Don’t be afraid of who you are, don’t try and be something you’re not because it eventually will show, and have fun.

Q. How has the meaning of travel changed for you over the years?

A. I love travelling. It has become very important to me as an aspiring actor as well, just meeting new people, experiencing new cultures, and observing different kinds of characters while I sit at a cafe and have my coffee. It’s very exciting for me. I’m all about experiencing new adventures as much as I can now. It’s all about saving and cherishing these emotions so I can maybe use them somewhere later in my work.

Q. What are your hacks to travel stress-free?

A. Plan your journey, but also go with the flow. Keep a good balance. Give yourself extra time before catching your flight, and don’t rush at the airport because the experience of travel, being at the airport, and checking in your bags, is a luxury in itself. So come before time and enjoy it. And lastly, have something to look forward to with your work when you’re back from your trip. I always feel the calmest when I know I’m quickly getting back into the routine after a trip.

Q. Your five travel essentials?

A. Hand cream and moisturiser — flights can get super dehydrating for your skin. A book if I’m reading one at the time. Though I’m usually watching a movie on a flight, if the flight has no TV, then I’m definitely then reading. My vitamins; I can’t travel without them in my handbag. And finally, a pillow.