Shamshera movie review: Ranbir Kapoor is back with all guns blazing

The basic premise of Shamshera is uncannily similar to SS Rajamouli’s two-part period saga Baahubali. A son, who, when he finds out about his father’s true legacy, takes on a mission to avenge his wrongful death and free his people. Much like the Rajamouli films, this one too is a glorious carnival of bravery, blood, and brute strength. However, unlike Baahubali, Shamshera is no king but the chieftain of an ostracised tribal caste forced to take up arms to sustain and defend themselves.

Though it was not director Karan Malhotra’s original plan, upon Ranbir Kapoor’s suggestion, he let the actor play both the father and the son. The film benefits greatly from this decision in several ways. To start with, it allows a Ranbir Kapoor-starved audience to savor two of him for the price of one. Moreover, it gives the film an organic continuity, an effortless flow that would have been difficult to establish had Malhotra roped in another actor to play Shamshera.

But most importantly, it gives Kapoor a terrific chance to put his acting chops on splendid display, and oh boy, isn’t he magnificent. His restlessness is palpable, his hunger to perform, visceral. Though the father and the son look the same outwardly, Kapoor makes one characteristically different from the other. Shamshera, the OG rebel, is stoic, heroic, and resolute, not too different from the hard, unforgiving terrain that he is forced to inhabit. Meanwhile, Balli, his son, is carefree, agile, and fluid like the wind; seemingly harmless but totally capable of stirring up a storm and shifting the ground under your feet. In the hands of a lesser actor, he could have appeared as a wooden hero burdened by his dead father’s dream. But Kapoor imbues him with a rare concoction of vulnerability and easy charm, making you root for him all through. You want him to win. And you rejoice in glee when he does.

Set in 1871, Shamshera relies heavily on Kapoor’s able shoulders but no film is a one-man show. It takes a village to tell a story well. Shamshera’s biggest strength is that all its key players deliver. In a film populated with men, Vaani Kapoor is the lone female light that burns effervescent and bright. As the local dancer Sona, she’s luminous. For the first half, she is pretty much restricted to songs and glamour. But as the story unfolds deeper post interval, so does her character.

Then there’s Sanjay Dutt. His daroga Shuddh Singh is so evil that he makes the English look noble. This is Malhotra and Dutt’s second film together after the Agneepath remake. Much like the khalnayak of the 2012 film Kancha Cheena, Shamshera’s daroga is all dark without any ounce of humanity or kindness. Dutt gives his all to ensure you hate him. He’s a very physical actor; he uses all of his body to emote. Remember his bulked-up Voldemort-style avatar for Kancha? Here he is always uniformed, sporting a grown beard, mustache, a bloody tilak, popping eyes, and a malicious grin.

There is also Saurabh Shukla as Shamshera’s long-lost friend Doot Singh. Balli’s guiding light, he is funny, poetic, prophetic, and given some of the most lyrical dialogues written by Piyush Mishra. Finally, there are ravens. Associated with Apollo, the Greek God of prophecy, they are widely considered inauspicious. However, in Shamshera, they are Balli’s unflinching aides. Not one or two, but hordes of them. They are by his side from the moment he is born and guard him every time he needs it. Their curious relationship with Balli reminded me of Amitabh Bachchan’s Ajooba’s with the dolphin in his 1991 fantastical film.

The music and background score by Mithoon amplifies the tension and furthers the conflict. Two songs particularly stand out — Balli’s peppy introductory song Ji Huzoor, sung with great gusto by Aditya Narayan, and the sultry, romantic track Fitoor, sung by Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan.

The action by Franz Spilhaus and Parvez Shaikh is thrilling, especially the sequence in which Balli steals the crown of the Queen of England from a moving train. It’s hilarious how quickly it changes heads and hands in the next few minutes. Then there are two fight sequences through which Balli introduces himself as the new Shamshera to the daroga and his white senior. Both are fun and supremely well-choreographed.

The story by Neelesh Misra and Khila Bisht does sag a little in the middle but it ensures that you get a sense of catharsis and poetic justice at the end. Shamshera also borrows from Rajamouli’s latest RRR in the way it propagates how it is people’s support or the lack of it that makes or breaks a leader.

I don’t remember the last time I saw a theatre entirely full for a morning show on a Friday or an audience more excited. There was applause and whistles of approval at each of Balli and his Robinhood-style dacoit gang’s victory and by the time the end credits rolled, everyone was up clapping. Shamshera is that kind of a film. Paisa wasool. Whistle worthy.

Sometime towards the end, Sona gives birth to Balli’s child in a forest just when their hideout gets found out. The gender of the child is never clearly mentioned. But I hope it’s a girl who will carry forward Balli’s legacy just like he did Shamshera’s.

Read other pieces by Sneha Bengani here.