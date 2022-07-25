Shamshera stares at empty theatres, shelved shows as it makes Rs 32 crore in opening weekend

Another big film… but the same story continues! Shows of ‘Shamshera’ in the morning and noon/afternoon at some cinemas cancelled due to absence of audience.— Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) July 22, 2022
I hate to say this but truth is this only that I am watching film #Shamshera alone in this theatre. It means film is super duper disaster by very first show in overseas. Adi Chopra time is over. It’s his 5th disaster in a row. pic.twitter.com/m1WFpPkJ9z— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 22, 2022
#Shamshera had a dismal weekend of ₹ 31.25 cr.. Lifetime collection to wrap under ₹ 50 cr nett.. pic.twitter.com/5ITdLfJ2TK— Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) July 25, 2022
#OneWordReview...#Shamshera: UNBEARABLE.Rating: ⭐️½Brings back memories of #ThugsOfHindostan… Even #RanbirKapoor’s star-power cannot save this ship from sinking… EPIC DISAPPOINTMENT. #ShamsheraReview pic.twitter.com/lWStFFzcSX— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 22, 2022
Totally loved #Shamshera. Guess bashing anything & everything coming from #Bollywood has become a trend. This is a BIG SCREEN affair by all means. 1st 15 mins are fab, mid portions boring but then 30 mins leading to interval are awesome. As for 2nd half, it’s ferocious ⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2 pic.twitter.com/ABHkRbguY5— #TutejaTalks (@Tutejajoginder) July 22, 2022