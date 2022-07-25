Shamshera stares at empty theatres, shelved shows as it makes Rs 32 crore in opening weekend

Hindi film actor Ranbir Kapoor's recent film Shamshera has raised about Rs 32 crore in box office collections in the opening weekend. The film, reportedly made at a budget of Rs 150 crore, is one of the most expensive movies from the Bollywood stable.

Released on July 22, the film is directed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF). Shamshera made Rs 10.25 crore on the first day, Rs 10.5 crore on the second day, and Rs 11 crore on the third day — totalling Rs 31.75 crore on the opening weekend, YRF stated.

The movie has not been able to rope in the numbers. And, there have been reports of shows being shelved from some cinemas due to the lack of audience. People have taken to social media to post photographs of empty theatres while watching the movie.

Komal Nahta, a film trade analyst, tweeted that shows of Shamshera have been cancelled at some cinemas.

Another big film… but the same story continues! Shows of ‘Shamshera’ in the morning and noon/afternoon at some cinemas cancelled due to absence of audience. — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) July 22, 2022

Actor Kamaal R Khan, a self-proclaimed film and trade analyst, posted a photograph of an empty movie theatre.

I hate to say this but truth is this only that I am watching film #Shamshera alone in this theatre. It means film is super duper disaster by very first show in overseas. Adi Chopra time is over. It’s his 5th disaster in a row. pic.twitter.com/m1WFpPkJ9z — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 22, 2022

@lyf_tym_learner ) and Lakarsh (Twitter handle: @lakarsh1 ) also took to their Twitter accounts to share photographs of almost empty theatres running Shamshera. Twitter users Sanchit Chaudhary (Twitter handle

Sumit Kadel, a film trade analyst, has predicted Shamshera could very well wrap up collections at one-third the production budget.

#Shamshera had a dismal weekend of ₹ 31.25 cr.. Lifetime collection to wrap under ₹ 50 cr nett.. pic.twitter.com/5ITdLfJ2TK — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) July 25, 2022

The movie has also received some harsh ratings from film critics such as Taran Adarsh. According to Adarsh, Shamshera managed to collect Rs 10.25 crore on the first day — lesser than the previous YRF movie Samrat Prithviraj which collected Rs 10.70 crore. "Shamshera will face rough weather on weekdays. Also, the arrival of new films will hit businesss hard," he said.

"#OneWordReview... #Shamshera: UNBEARABLE. Rating: ½ star Brings back memories of #ThugsOfHindostan… Even #RanbirKapoor’s star-power cannot save this ship from sinking… EPIC DISAPPOINTMENT. #ShamsheraReview," he tweeted.

However, Joginder Tuteja, another film critic and trade journalist, said he "truly loved" the movie and gave it three-and-a-half stars.

Totally loved #Shamshera. Guess bashing anything & everything coming from #Bollywood has become a trend. This is a BIG SCREEN affair by all means. 1st 15 mins are fab, mid portions boring but then 30 mins leading to interval are awesome. As for 2nd half, it’s ferocious ⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2 pic.twitter.com/ABHkRbguY5 — #TutejaTalks (@Tutejajoginder) July 22, 2022

Shamshera, which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, marked Ranbir Kapoor's return to the big screen following his 2018 blockbuster Sanju. The movie tells the story of a dacoit tribe, which is headed by Kapoor. He plays two roles — Shamshera and his son Balli —who fight for their right and independence from the British.

YRF's two previous movies — Samrat Prithviraj and Jayeshbhai Jordaar— also failed to enthral the audiences.

The studio has now pinned its hopes on Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, which is due to release on January 25, 2023. Khan will return to the big screen after his December 2018 movie "Zero".