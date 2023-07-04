Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan injured his nose in an accident while shooting in Los Angeles and underwent minor surgery to address the bleeding. He has returned to India and is currently recovering.

E-Times first broke the story with a source informing them that the actor was shooting in LA for a project and ended up hurting his nose. He began bleeding and was immediately rushed to a hospital, the source said.

The source added that the team was informed by doctors there was nothing to worry about and that Khan would need to undergo minor surgery to stop the bleeding. After the operation, SRK was spotted with a bandage on his nose.

Khan is now back in India and is currently in the recovery phase. However, neither the actor nor his team has issued an official statement regarding the accident at the time of writing.

Earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan made a grand comeback on the silver screen with the highly successful film "Pathaan." Directed by Sidharth Anand, the movie also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles and received an overwhelming response from audiences, crossing the prestigious Rs 1000 crore mark at the box office.

Next on the actor's plate is the much-anticipated film "Jawan." The project has been generating immense buzz as it features Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, directed by Atlee Kumar. The movie hits theatres on September 7, 2023.

In addition to "Jawan," Shah Rukh Khan has another project in his pipeline titled "Dunki." Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, the film will feature Taapsee Pannu alongside SRK. "Dunki" is expected to grace the big screens later this year, further adding to the actor's filmography for 2023.

Moreover, fans were thrilled to learn that Shah Rukh Khan is set to make a special appearance in the highly anticipated movie "Tiger 3," starring Salman Khan. Salman Khan made a cameo appearance in SRK's "Pathaan."