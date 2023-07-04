Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan injured his nose in an accident while shooting in Los Angeles and underwent minor surgery to address the bleeding. He has returned to India and is currently recovering.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan met with an accident in Los Angeles where he hurt his nose while shooting for a project. The "King Khan" underwent minor surgery to stop the bleeding. He has since returned to India and is recovering with a bandage on his nose.

E-Times first broke the story with a source informing them that the actor was shooting in LA for a project and ended up hurting his nose. He began bleeding and was immediately rushed to a hospital, the source said.

The source added that the team was informed by doctors there was nothing to worry about and that Khan would need to undergo minor surgery to stop the bleeding. After the operation, SRK was spotted with a bandage on his nose.