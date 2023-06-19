Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's upcoming romantic film gets a new release date

Maddock Films, the production house behind the project, recently took to Instagram to unveil a new poster, accompanied by an announcement of the new official release date.

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's upcoming untitled romantic film has encountered a minor setback, prompting a rescheduling of its release date. Maddock Films, the production house behind the project, recently took to Instagram to unveil a new poster, accompanied by an announcement of the new official release date.

The caption read, "Prepare yourselves for an enchanting love story that defies all odds, unfolding on the silver screen on December 7, 2023! Presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, this extraordinary cinematic experience brings together the magnetic pairing of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon for the very first time. Penned and helmed by the brilliant duo Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, this cinematic marvel is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar. Stay tuned as we unravel more details."

Directed by the duo Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, this romantic drama will finally grace the theatres on December 7, 2023. Alongside Shahid and Kriti, the film also features the legendary actor Dharmendra, adding an extra layer of charm to the project. While fans initially anticipated an October 2023 release, the film's creators deemed it necessary to extend the timeline for further perfection.