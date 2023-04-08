Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s ‘Impossible Love Story’ Is a ‘Deadly Combo’

Fans are super excited to see this new Bollywood pairing on the big screen. Many claimed that they manifested the duo long back.

The internet often ships Bollywood stars. And, one of their prayers got answered today as Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are all set to feature in "an impossible love story".

Announcing the wrap of the untitled film, the star cast shared the first look of the project. The poster featured Shahid and Kriti seated on a bike with a dreamy sunset in the backdrop.

"Announcing the wrap of our impossible love story. Our untitled project is set to release in Oct 2023. A Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan presentation. Written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar. A Maddock film's production," she captioned the post.

One of the users said, “idk if y'all understand how much I've rooted for these two and finally we'll get to see them together super soon!!! Just a collage of appreciating these two adorbiess.”

“I manifested this back in 2021,” another stated.

A person even said, “History says #ShahidKapoor with a woman on a bike is a deadly combo” hinting at the actor's Kabir Singh with Kiara Advani, and we sort of agree.

The hype around Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s first film together was pretty evident on Twitter. “OMGGG! The FIRST official Poster.”

Some even compared Shahid and Kriti’s impossible love story to Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ). “No less than DDLJ, This one is a Magnum Opus...Watch out for this roller coaster and a very very unique love story by @itsmeamitjoshi and Aradhana Sah. Superstar @shahidkapoor and gorgeous @kritisanon are set to create unparalleled magic. This will surprise movie lovers,” read a tweet.

A section of users on the microblogging site pointed out how makers switched the conventional positions of a couple on a bike to adjust the height difference between the lead pair. The poster features Shahid Kapoor sitting on the tank of the bike.

Kriti Sanon’s Ganpath alongside Tiger Shroff is also slated to release in October.