The union of two of Pakistan's cricketing icons has lit up the city of Karachi with an explosion of excitement and jubilation! Shaheen Afridi, the electric pace bowler, has exchanged vows with Ansha, daughter of the legendary former national team captain Shahid Afridi. On this momentous occasion, the brightest stars of the Pakistani cricket team descended upon the city, with the brilliant Babar Azam at the forefront, to bear witness to the sanctified Nikah ceremony. The energy and fervor in the air was palpable, as the two families and friends joined together in a feast of love, happiness, and endless cricketing tales.

Social media was flooded with photos and videos capturing the magical moments of the day. The Pakistan cricket team, along with Shaheen and the proud father Shahid, were seen all smiles and beaming with happiness as they posed for the cameras. As the cricketing fraternity extended their well wishes to the newlyweds, the love and support from their colleagues was palpable in every snap.

The presence of Babar Azam, the charismatic leader of the Pakistan cricket team, added an extra layer of excitement to the already festive atmosphere. In a heartwarming moment captured on camera, Babar was seen giving a warm embrace to the star pacer.

Pakistani cricketers bless Shaheen Shah Afridi at his wedding 💕#ShaheenShahAfridi pic.twitter.com/KeQlNBYxwM — Times of Karachi (@TOKCityOfLights) February 3, 2023

The groom and the players were dressed in traditional attire, showcasing their cultural pride and adding to the charm of the event.

The festivities kicked off with a lively mahendi function on Thursday, February 2, where Shaheen and Ansha got a chance to revel in the joy and excitement of their upcoming union. The Nikah ceremony, held the next day, was a more intimate affair attended by close family members.

The joyous occasion was then followed by a grand reception, where the Pakistan cricket team players added their own flavor of fun and revelry.

Apart from Babar, several other key figures from the Pakistan cricket team were in attendance, including the white-ball vice-captain Shadab Khan, former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, and the young prodigy Naseem Shah. Legendary captain Jahangir Khan and International Cricket Council's (ICC) General Manager (GM) Wasim Khan were also present.

Lahore Qalandars wishes eternal bliss to ©️ @iShaheenAfridi pic.twitter.com/7hOXBLK401 — Lahore Qalandars (@lahoreqalandars) February 3, 2023

Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan, who is currently in Bangladesh playing in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), was unable to attend the event. But he still made sure to extend his well wishes to the couple, by posting a heartfelt message on Twitter.

Prayers for you my baby brother @iShaheenAfridi. May you and your wife be the source of happiness and joy for each other, Ameen. #ShaheenShahAfridi pic.twitter.com/VL7Wp7x6uR — Muhammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) February 3, 2023

As the cricketing world eagerly awaits Shaheen Afridi's return to the field, it's worth noting the journey that brought him to this point. The pacer has been out of action for nearly three months, following a knee injury sustained during the 2022 T20 World Cup final.