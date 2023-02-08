Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan now among top 5 Bollywood hits worldwide

Pathaan is also set to surpass the lifetime collections of "KGF: Chapter 2" (Hindi) from shows within India, film critic Taran Adarsh said.

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Pathaan" has become one of the biggest Bollywood box office hits worldwide, garnering Rs 865 crore from across the world.

The film is placed fourth in the list of Bollywood movies with highest worldwide grossing. Aamir Khan's Dangal stands in the first place with Rs 1,968 crore, followed by Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan at Rs 918.18 crore and Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar with Rs 875.78 crore, according to Hungama.com.

Released on January 25, a day ahead of Republic Day, the film is also set to surpass the lifetime collections of "KGF: Chapter 2" (Hindi) from shows within India, film critic Taran Adarsh said.

The spy thriller film has already made Rs 430.25 crore in the Indian box office, according to Adarsh who speculates that it could soon cross "Baahubali 2" in the coming days as well.

Producer Yash Raj Films docked weekday ticket prices as the film strolls into its second week in theatres. Despite this, "Pathaan" collected Rs 7.5 crore on Tuesday, it's 14th day in cinemas.

The film's collections for the second week are as follows:

Day Collections (Hindi) Friday, February 3 Rs 13.50 crore Saturday, February 4 Rs 22.50 crore Sunday, February 5 Rs 27.50 crore Monday, February 6 Rs 8.25 crore Tuesday, February 7 Rs 7.50 crore

The Tamil and Telugu dubs of the film made a total of Rs 15.95 crore in Week 2.

Day Collections (Tamil + Telugu) Friday, February 3 Rs 50 lakh Saturday, February 4 Rs 75 lakh Sunday, February 5 Rs 1 crore Monday, February 6 Rs 30 lakh Tuesday, February 7 Rs 25 lakh

With all languages combined, the filmmakers have raked in Rs 446.20 crore at the Indian box office.

Lauding the film's success, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien told Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, "What we could not do, Shah Rukh Khan, Dimple Kapadia and John Abraham have shown this country."

He termed the film's cast and crew as "India's biggest global ambassadors" for showing the world a film with a "beautiful" message, despite calls to boycott Bollywood.

The movie "Pathaan" tells the tale of Indian spy Pathaan (Shah Rukh Khan) who works with ISI agent Rubina (Deepika Padukone) to stop traitor Jim (John Abraham) from spreading a deadly virus across the world.

The movie is the fourth in YRF's spy cinematic universe which include Hritik Roshan's "War" and Salman Khan's "Ek Tha Tiger" and "Tiger Zinda Hai."

The film has broken over 21 box office records, as per YRF.