Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan to release in Sept — who are the southern superstars in the film

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 13, 2023 9:01:31 PM IST (Updated)

Shah Rukh Khan has recently wrapped up the shooting of Jawan. Here’s everything you need to know about the stellar cast of the film.

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s much-anticipated film Jawan will soon hit the theatres. The pre-release buildup is on in full scale. The patriotic thriller, directed by Bollywood debutant Atlee, also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

This film has already created a buzz with its stellar cast. Besides ‘King Khan’ and Sanya Malhotra, the film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Rana Daggubati, Yogi Babu, and Priyamani. Jawan will be released on September 7.


With just a few months left for the film’s release, let’s take a look at the superstars from the South who are featuring in it.

1.Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi is playing the lead antagonist in the film. Fans are eagerly waiting to see him add magic to the screen. A Vijay Sethupathi and SRK face-off is expected to be a deadly combination. Vijay Sethupathi’s recent appearance on Amazon Prime’s Farzi alongside Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor was much appreciated by fans and critics alike. As SRK said, the actor is “awesome one of favourite actors and in Jawaan he is toooooo cool.”

2. Nayanthara

The queen of South Indian cinema, Nayanthara, is playing the female lead opposite SRK in the film. Nayanthara is known for her killer screen presence and acting chops.

3. Priyamani

Priyamani, who made a lot of noise with her role in the hit Amazon Prime show The Family Man, will be seen in a crucial role. The actress was recently seen in Custody, starring Naga Chaitanya.

4. Yogi Babu

Yogi Babu is expected to play a key role in Jawan. The actor and Shah Rukh Khan shared the screen space in the peppy beat Get On The Dance Floor in the film Chennai Express.

Jawan also marks the Bollywood debut of director Atlee Kumar. Jawan, which is produced by SRK’s wife Gauri Khan, is expected to hit theatres by September 2023. It is one of the most anticipated films of the year. It will be released in five languages — Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
First Published: Jun 13, 2023 9:00 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan

