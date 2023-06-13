Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan to release in Sept — who are the southern superstars in the film

Shah Rukh Khan has recently wrapped up the shooting of Jawan. Here’s everything you need to know about the stellar cast of the film.

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s much-anticipated film Jawan will soon hit the theatres. The pre-release buildup is on in full scale. The patriotic thriller, directed by Bollywood debutant Atlee, also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

This film has already created a buzz with its stellar cast. Besides ‘King Khan’ and Sanya Malhotra, the film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Rana Daggubati, Yogi Babu, and Priyamani. Jawan will be released on September 7.