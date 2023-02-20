Shah Rukh Khan’s wit and swag win over fans in Twitter #AMA session

Shah Rukh Khan is also loved by fans for his sharp wit. During a Twitter ask-me-anything thread, #DontAskSRK, SRK replied to all sorts of questions from his fans. Sample this: The reason Shah Rukh doesn’t post any pictures of his pets is that he doesn’t “want them to become more famous than” him.
So far So good….#Pathaan For years we are doing #AskSRK let’s do one today where the questions are sweeter, irrelevant & fun maybe even what u #DontAskSRK for 15mins. No bad language no personal meanness. Let’s go!! Happy hours ( 15 mins )— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023
I will never retire from acting…I will have to be fired…and maybe even then I will come back hotter!! https://t.co/YHSQZ3ndub— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023
I have lots of pets I just don’t put their pics on social media…don’t want them to become more famous than me…. https://t.co/JhdwLJKEXk— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023
I explain the same thing too many times..I explain the same thing too many times…I explain the same thing too many times!!! https://t.co/x3ZSnEYMIj— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023
It ends too fast!! #Pathaan https://t.co/gjYQQr5TJk— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023
The body shots….I was very shy and very cold!! https://t.co/wlWYdsYvMK— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023
There’s a new restaurant called Karma. There’s no menu. You get what you deserve. https://t.co/p4t3wmOI1h— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023