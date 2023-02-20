Shah Rukh Khan’s wit and swag win over fans in Twitter #AMA session

Shah Rukh Khan is also loved by fans for his sharp wit. During a Twitter ask-me-anything thread, #DontAskSRK, SRK replied to all sorts of questions from his fans. Sample this: The reason Shah Rukh doesn’t post any pictures of his pets is that he doesn’t “want them to become more famous than” him.

Shah Rukh Khan is the king of romance on screen, but the superstar is also loved by fans for his sharp wit. During a Twitter ask-me-anything thread, #DontAskSRK, SRK replied to all sorts of questions from his fans.

So far So good….#Pathaan For years we are doing #AskSRK let’s do one today where the questions are sweeter, irrelevant & fun maybe even what u #DontAskSRK for 15mins. No bad language no personal meanness. Let’s go!! Happy hours ( 15 mins ) — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023

When asked who the next big star in Bollywood would be after he retires, King Khan replied that he is never retiring. “I will have to be fired,” he quipped. “And maybe even then I will come back hotter.”

I will never retire from acting…I will have to be fired…and maybe even then I will come back hotter!! https://t.co/YHSQZ3ndub — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023

The actor also revealed that he had a lot of pets in one of his answers. But the reason that Shah Rukh doesn’t post any pictures of his pets on Instagram is that he doesn’t “want them to become more famous than” him.

I have lots of pets I just don’t put their pics on social media…don’t want them to become more famous than me…. https://t.co/JhdwLJKEXk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023

Getting a bit introspective, when asked about his most annoying habit Shah Rukh replied that it was his tendency to explain things many times.

“I explain the same thing too many times. I explain the same thing too many times…I explain the same thing too many times!” he said.

I explain the same thing too many times..I explain the same thing too many times…I explain the same thing too many times!!! https://t.co/x3ZSnEYMIj — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023

The actor also answered a few questions about his most recent release ‘Pathaan’, which has earned over Rs 992 crore worldwide. When asked about the hardest scene to shoot in the movie, the actor said that it was his body shots. “The body shots…. I was very shy and very cold,” Shah Rukh said describing the numerous scenes in the movie which showed off his chiselled abs and body. Another fan questioned him about his least favourite part of the movie.

“It ends too fast!” replied the actor.

The body shots….I was very shy and very cold!! https://t.co/wlWYdsYvMK — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023

One fan decided to ask SRK to make up a funny joke on the spot, and Shah Rukh didn’t disappoint.

“There’s a new restaurant called Karma. There’s no menu,” he said. “You get what you deserve.”

There’s a new restaurant called Karma. There’s no menu. You get what you deserve. https://t.co/p4t3wmOI1h — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023

