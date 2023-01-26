Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan' emerges as India's highest ever day-1 earner

The Siddharth Anand directorial, which faced boycott calls over the song "Besharam Rang", marks Shah Rukh's return to movies after a gap of over four years. His previous film was 2018's "Zero".

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan' collected a whopping Rs 57 crore at the Indian box office on the first day of the release, the makers said on Thursday. This includes Rs 2 crore from dubbed versions in the south also. "Pathaan" was also released in Tamil and Telugu on Wednesday.

The Siddharth Anand directorial, which faced boycott calls over the song "Besharam Rang", marks Shah Rukh's return to movies after a gap of over four years. His previous film was 2018's "Zero".

YRF said "Pathaan" had set multiple new records, including the "widest Hindi release of all time in India" and "highest grossing first day for a non-holiday release".

The first-day gross collection of the stylish spy thriller is also the "highest ever" in Shah Rukh's career as well as for co-stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, director Anand and YRF, the studio stated in a press release.

Here are the top five biggest openers of all time in India

Grossing close to Rs 53.95 crore on its opening day, Yash starrer ' K.G.F: Chapter 2 ' Hindi is the second biggest Indian film of all time.

Film Day One Collection Pathaan Rs 57.00 crore K.G.F: Chapter 2 Rs 53.95 crore War Rs 53.35 crore Thugs of Hindostan Rs 52.25 crore Bharat Rs 42.30 crore

Hrithik Roshan starrer War (2019) earned Rs 53.35 crore, coming in third place in the list of highest first-day box office collections for an Indian film.

Amitabh Bachchan-Aamir Khan starrer film 'Thugs of Hindostan' comes at the fourth position with Rs 52.25 crore collection on the first day of release.

Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat' comes at the fifth position with Rs 42.30 crore collection on the first day of release.

Here are the top five biggest openers worldwide

Coming to biggest worldwide openings, Avengers: Endgame ranked first, Avengers: Infinity War is second, Spider-Man: No Way Home came third, The Fate of the Furious fourth, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens came fifth.

Film Day One Collection Avengers: Endgame $1,223,641,414 Avengers: Infinity War $640,521,291 Spider-Man: No Way Home $600,506,041 The Fate of the Furious $541,937,239 Star Wars: The Force Awakens $528,966,675

The film opened on Wednesday in over 5,000 screens across the country, including big cities like Delhi and Mumbai. The movie has a five-day extended opening weekend as it was released just the day before Republic Day.

Till Tuesday, "Pathaan" sold 4.19 lakh tickets sold in advance booking reflecting 80 percent occupancy on day one, even for early morning shows beginning at 6 am or 7 am, said industry insiders.

"For 'Pathaan' to shatter records in this fashion on a non-holiday, just proves that the theatrical business is here to stay, provided we make films that entice people to come to the cinemas to witness a never seen before experience that entertains them thoroughly," Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, said in a statement.