Shah Rukh Khan has shared a new poster of his highly anticipated action film ‘Jawan’. The new poster reveals the first look of South star Vijay Sethupathi, who is playing the antagonist in the movie.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, the Bollywood superstar wrote, “There's no stopping him... or is there? Watch out! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

The post gathered a lot of attention from fans. The poster has garnered over 7 lakh likes and more than 5,500 comments in a couple of hours on Instagram. Many of the fellow Bollywood celebrities also reacted to King Khan’s post. Bhumi Pednekar commented, “Excitement level is 100.”

On the other hand, BookMyShow said, “What a deadly face-off this will be.”

The poster features an intense close-up of Vijay Sethupathi with “the dealer of DEATH” written on it.

The makers on Sunday had teased an intriguing poster of an extreme close-up of Vijay’s eyes.

He's watching you closely! Watch out for him.#Jawan

However, the 2 minutes 13 seconds prevue released on July 10, had an action sequence of Vijay that gave a glimpse into his role as antagonist.

Jawan is directed by Atlee and features Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover and many more besides Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi. It also has a special appearance of Deepika Padukone. The movie is bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment.

The action drama is scheduled to release in theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It is said to be made with a budget of over Rs 200 crore.