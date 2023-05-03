Shah Rukh Khan makes 'waves' in social media over fan-selfie incident in airport

In one video, Shah Rukh can be seen wearing an all-black outfit as he pushed away a fan who tried to take a selfie with him. Another video appeared on Instagram which claimed that the Pathaan star was merely waving at the fan.

A video of Shah Rukh Khan appearing to push away a fan trying to take a selfie with him at the Mumbai airport is going viral. Despite his reputation of being gracious and warm towards his fans, this apparent incident has drawn severe criticism on social media. But there's some confusion as the push may have well been a wave.

Shah Rukh was with his manager, Pooja Dadlani, and was surrounded by security personnel. In the video, Shah Rukh can be seen wearing an all-black outfit. As a fan tried to take a selfie with the actor, Shah Rukh blocked the fan's arm with his own and walked away towards his car, ignoring the paparazzi, who were asking to pose for a photo.

Another video appeared on Instagram which claimed that Shah Rukh Khan never pushed away anyone and he was waving at the fan who tried to take a selfie with him. “Reality Check: King Khan NEVER Pushed Anyone, Was Waving back to the fans, Check Out The Video!” read a post from an Instagram handle named boworldwideig.

Fans were disappointed with his behaviour and social media erupted with mixed reactions, including many angry comments. One user commented on Instagram that celebrities are not gods and another pointed out how fans had helped make his latest film, Pathaan, a big hit.

Another user commented, "The fan was an airport staff, and he did not even touch him. Shahrukh (sic) insulted him so badly. This shows that celebs are full of attitude and are fake people."

"Don't forget SRK, it's because of us fans that you are where you are today, otherwise hahahahaha," read a comment.

Amid the backlash, a few fans supported Shah Rukh Khan.

"Sorry to say, but we cannot judge anyone like this. If he did something like this, there must have been some compulsion behind it. Even we would get angry if someone disturbs our personal lives, especially when we are with our family. Our minds can get upset, and we can do anything. But anyways, Sharukh (sic) is a very humble person,” wrote a fan.

Shah Rukh Khan's last film appearance was in Siddharth Anand directorial Pathaan, which hit the screens in January. Alongside Shah Rukh, the movie featured Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. The spy thriller grossed over Rs 1,000 crore at the box office worldwide.

SRK is currently shooting for Raj Kumar Hirani’s Dunki, which is scheduled to be released later this year.