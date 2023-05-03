Shah Rukh Khan makes 'waves' in social media over fan-selfie incident in airport

In one video, Shah Rukh can be seen wearing an all-black outfit as he pushed away a fan who tried to take a selfie with him. Another video appeared on Instagram which claimed that the Pathaan star was merely waving at the fan.

A video of Shah Rukh Khan appearing to push away a fan trying to take a selfie with him at the Mumbai airport is going viral. Despite his reputation of being gracious and warm towards his fans, this apparent incident has drawn severe criticism on social media. But there's some confusion as the push may have well been a wave.

Shah Rukh was with his manager, Pooja Dadlani, and was surrounded by security personnel. In the video, Shah Rukh can be seen wearing an all-black outfit. As a fan tried to take a selfie with the actor, Shah Rukh blocked the fan's arm with his own and walked away towards his car, ignoring the paparazzi, who were asking to pose for a photo.

Another video appeared on Instagram which claimed that Shah Rukh Khan never pushed away anyone and he was waving at the fan who tried to take a selfie with him. “Reality Check: King Khan NEVER Pushed Anyone, Was Waving back to the fans, Check Out The Video!” read a post from an Instagram handle named boworldwideig.