English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeentertainment NewsShah Rukh Khan makes 'waves' in social media over fan selfie incident in airport

Shah Rukh Khan makes 'waves' in social media over fan-selfie incident in airport

Shah Rukh Khan makes 'waves' in social media over fan-selfie incident in airport
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 3, 2023 6:04:51 PM IST (Updated)

In one video, Shah Rukh can be seen wearing an all-black outfit as he pushed away a fan who tried to take a selfie with him. Another video appeared on Instagram which claimed that the Pathaan star was merely waving at the fan.

A video of Shah Rukh Khan appearing to push away a fan trying to take a selfie with him at the Mumbai airport is going viral. Despite his reputation of being gracious and warm towards his fans, this apparent incident has drawn severe criticism on social media. But there's some confusion as the push may have well been a wave.

Recommended Articles

View All
This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

May 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read


Shah Rukh was with his manager, Pooja Dadlani, and was surrounded by security personnel. In the video, Shah Rukh can be seen wearing an all-black outfit. As a fan tried to take a selfie with the actor, Shah Rukh blocked the fan's arm with his own and walked away towards his car, ignoring the paparazzi, who were asking to pose for a photo.
Another video appeared on Instagram which claimed that Shah Rukh Khan never pushed away anyone and he was waving at the fan who tried to take a selfie with him. “Reality Check: King Khan NEVER Pushed Anyone, Was Waving back to the fans, Check Out The Video!” read a post from an Instagram handle named boworldwideig.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X