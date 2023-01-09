Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan trailer to release tomorrow

Pathaan trailer will be released tomorrow, January 10, at 11 am. The film marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen after four years.

For all Shah Rukh Khan fans, we have some fantastic news in store for you. The actor has announced Pathaan’s trailer release date and we can’t keep calm. The trailer will be released tomorrow at 11 am. Sharing a series of pictures, Shah Rukh Khan said, “The mission is about to start… Aa raha hai #PathaanTrailer launching tomorrow at 11 AM.” The trailer will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The film marks Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen after four years and also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in crucial roles.

The movie will put SRK in the role of RAW field agent Pathaan. Produced by Yash Raj Films, ‘Pathaan’ will be the latest instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, with some reports suggesting that Salman Khan will be making a cameo in the movie in his role of Avinash Singh 'Tiger' Rathore.

While ‘Pathaan’ is highly anticipated by fans and enthusiasts alike, it has not been spared by the ‘boycott’ trend. The trend had first started against SRK’s old comments about Pakistani cricketers and rising intolerance in India. However, after the release of the first song ‘Besharam Rang’, the movie was criticised by many right-wing idealogues for Deepika’s appearance in a saffron bikini and ‘vulgar’ dance moves.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) suggested the makers change certain scenes and songs in response to the outrage.

Despite that, members of outfits like the Bajrang Dal have threatened against releasing the movie. Members of the organisation ransacked a mall in Ahmedabad to protest the upcoming release of the movie. The alleged members shouted slogans against the movie while tearing down posters of ‘Pathaan’.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan will be released on January 25. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand. Apart from Pathaan, SRK has 'Jawan' opposite Nayanthara in the pipeline. He also has 'Dunki' alongside Taapsee Pannu.