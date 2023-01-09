English
Terms and Conditions

entertainment News

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 9, 2023 12:13:19 PM IST (Updated)

Pathaan trailer will be released tomorrow, January 10, at 11 am. The film marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen after four years.

For all Shah Rukh Khan fans, we have some fantastic news in store for you. The actor has announced Pathaan’s trailer release date and we can’t keep calm. The trailer will be released tomorrow at 11 am. Sharing a series of pictures, Shah Rukh Khan said, “The mission is about to start... Aa raha hai #PathaanTrailer launching tomorrow at 11 AM.”

ALSO READ:
Fans are blown away by Pathaan’s new 'drool-worthy' song
The trailer will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen after four years.
 
The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in crucial roles.
ALSO READ:  2nd Pathaan song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' gets 1 million views in 30 minutes of release; Shah Rukh Khan says 'Let's Jhoomo'

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan trailer to release tomorrow

(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
First Published: Jan 9, 2023 12:10 PM IST
Bollywoodbollywood movieDeepika PadukoneShah RukhShah Rukh Khan

