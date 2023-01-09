Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan trailer to release tomorrow

Pathaan trailer will be released tomorrow, January 10, at 11 am. The film marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen after four years.
For all Shah Rukh Khan fans, we have some fantastic news in store for you. The actor has announced Pathaan’s trailer release date and we can’t keep calm. The trailer will be released tomorrow at 11 am. Sharing a series of pictures, Shah Rukh Khan said, “The mission is about to start... Aa raha hai #PathaanTrailer launching tomorrow at 11 AM.”
The trailer will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen after four years.
The mission is about to start... Aa raha hai #PathaanTrailer launching tomorrow at 11 AM!Hindi - https://t.co/sNPeRLR5p5Telugu - https://t.co/istxh0xDhLTamil - https://t.co/rb9KKDB0Iw pic.twitter.com/P52XxVZT51— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 9, 2023
The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in crucial roles.
