    Shah Rukh Khan shares Pathaan teaser; 'RIP BO record,' say fans

    3 Min(s) Read
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    The teaser was also shared by Yash Raj Films on Twitter and YouTube, where it has already garnered 2.5 million views and 412,000 likes in just two hours. 

    On his 57th birthday, Shah Rukh Khan gifted his fans the first glimpse of his upcoming action-thriller ‘Pathaan’ by sharing the teaser on his Twitter handle. The teaser was also shared by Yash Raj Films on Twitter and YouTube, where it has already garnered 2.5 million views and 412,000 likes in just two hours.

    Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan’s 85-second action-packed teaser shows Shah Rukh Khan as RAW Agent Feroz Pathaan beating goons left and right. The trailer also has Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, who is playing the antagonist.
    ALSO READ:
    Shah Rukh Khan birthday: Much-anticipated Pathan teaser released today
    Reactions to the trailer have been highly positive with fans raving about the action sequences, set pieces and the return of King Khan to the silver screen.
    “What a mind-blowing teaser. Oh my God! The king is back to charm everyone with hardcore action this time. So, fasten your seat belts…The king is back to take his crown back,” exclaimed one Twitter user.
     
    “Rip box office Record,” put one user succinctly.
     
    “This (is) what you all were wanting from SRK. He gave it to you. Pathaan Teaser is the best teaser Bollywood has given till date in (sic) action genre,” added another on the social media platform.
     
    Over at YouTube, reactions were of a similar nature.
    “Never seen him in such a badass look,” said one user.
    “Look at those fight scenes, explosions, etc. VFX game is on a whole another level. It will be a banger. I really hope that people support this movie. Coz there aren’t many in Bollywood who are taking action movies seriously anymore,” added another.
    ALSO READ: Tamil actress Mahalakshmi’s post with husband goes viral
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
    First Published:  IST
