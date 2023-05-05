Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan won’t release in June, new date to be announced soon

The makers of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, are considering several new release dates that would align with the VFX work. The dates being considered include June 29 and all four weeks of August

Shah Rukh Khan's fans will have to wait a bit longer for his upcoming film "Jawan”, which was initially slated for release on June 2, 2023. According to reports, the film's release date has been pushed back as the VFX team needs more time to complete the visual effects work, making certain that the finished product is of the highest quality.

The film, directed by Atlee and featuring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in prominent roles, is eagerly awaited by the audience.

The VFX crew has been working on the movie for a while, but it's taking longer than they anticipated, Pinkvilla reported.

The makers are considering several new release dates that would align with the VFX work. The dates being considered include June 29 and all four weeks of August, the report added quoting a source.

However, it appears that August is the most likely month for the film's release, as Shah Rukh Khan and the film’s director Atlee want to ensure that they have adequate time for the VFX work.

Red Chillies, Shah Rukh Khan’s production house that has bankrolled the film, is reportedly considering potential release dates of August 11 and August 25 for "Jawan."

Apart from "Jawan”, Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy with another film "Dunki" directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The movie features Taapsee Pannu as the female lead. Khan's last film "Pathaan” was a blockbuster hit and grossed over Rs 1,000 crore globally.

Although fans may be disappointed to hear that "Jawan" has been delayed, high-quality VFX work could be expected as the production team is taking enough time to ensure the best quality.