Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan won’t release in June, new date to be announced soon

The makers of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, are considering several new release dates that would align with the VFX work. The dates being considered include June 29 and all four weeks of August

Shah Rukh Khan's fans will have to wait a bit longer for his upcoming film "Jawan”, which was initially slated for release on June 2, 2023. According to reports, the film's release date has been pushed back as the VFX team needs more time to complete the visual effects work, making certain that the finished product is of the highest quality.

The film, directed by Atlee and featuring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in prominent roles, is eagerly awaited by the audience.

The VFX crew has been working on the movie for a while, but it's taking longer than they anticipated, Pinkvilla reported.