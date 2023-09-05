CNBC TV18
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan gets early morning shows in these cities amid advance booking frenzy

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan gets early morning shows in these cities amid advance booking frenzy

The movie has recorded advance bookings of 7,41,958 tickets garnering nearly Rs 21.14 crore. The Atlee-directed action movie features Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in crucial roles.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Sept 5, 2023 12:23:48 PM IST (Published)

3 Min Read
Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan gets early morning shows in these cities amid advance booking frenzy
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is all set to hit the theatres this Friday. Ahead of the release, the movie has garnered a significant collection in advance booking at the box office. As Shah Rukh Khan fans eagerly await the first of the film, Jawan will also script history by becoming the first Bollywood movie to get early morning slots at theatres in many cities.

Reportedly, Jawan has been given the early morning slots in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Patna, among others. The early morning shows are said to be taking place at the iconic Gaiety Galaxy Theatre in Mumbai at 6 am on Friday while it will be having the first show at the Sanjay Cineplex in Motihari, Bihar, at 5 am on the day of release.
Also, Miraj Cinemas in Kolkata recently shared about scheduling an early morning show at 5 a.m. for the film.
“Attention SRK Fans! Your love and excitement have spoken loud and clear, and we've listened! Introducing a special 5 a.m. show of Jawan exclusively at Miraj Cinemas, Kolkata! Because for King Khan, sleep can wait,” tweeted Miraj Cinema.
In Hyderabad, where the early morning slots are always reserved for the Telugu film, Shah Rukh Khan’s fan clubs like SRK Hyderabad fan club associated with SRK Universe have made history by organising an early morning show for Jawan. The show has been scheduled at Devi Theatre in Hyderabad at 7:30 a.m.
However, as per the reports, there will be no such early morning shows for Jawan in Delhi as close to Jawan’s release, there will be the most significant geopolitical event of the year, the G20 Summit India 2023 starting. The major theatres like PVR Plaza, INOX Odeon, PVR Rivoli and PVR ECX Chanakyapuri are located in or close to the restricted areas, so they will not be having any shows of Jawan from September 8. However, on the day of release, the shows will be running in these theatres.
Besides the early morning shows, Jawan will also be having late-night shows in certain theatres and cities.
On the other hand, since the advance bookings opened for the movie, the numbers have been significantly rising. As per Sacnilk.com, the movie has recorded advance bookings of 7,41,958 tickets garnering nearly Rs 21.14 crore. While elaborating on the advance ticket sales, columnist and author Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted, “SOLD 7 lac tickets & CROSSES Rs 20 crore gross mark across all theatres in India. National Multiplexes alone sells 3 lac plus tickets for the opening day.”
The Atlee-directed action movie features Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in crucial roles. The movie also features Deepika Padukone in a cameo role. Earlier, the movie was scheduled to hit the theatres on June 2, however, the makers postponed the release date to September 7.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Bollywood releasesNayantharaShah RukhShah Rukh KhanVijay Sethupathy

