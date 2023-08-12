Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan clip leaked online: Makers lodge complaint with Mumbai Police

Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra. The film will release on September 7.

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has kept everyone hooked. The film, directed by Atlee, will be released on September 7. Now, just weeks ahead of its release, the makers have filed a complaint with Mumbai Police after a clip from the film got leaked on social media, as per media reports.

Jawan makers file case after film's clips were leaked

Red Chillies Entertainment has filed a case against the unidentified individual for alleged theft under the Information Technology Act at the Santacruz police station on August 10, reported Mashable India.

According to the FIR, a few unreleased clips were stolen from the movie and later shared on Twitter, thereby violating copyright, the report added.

According to a Free Press Journal report, while the case has been registered under Sections 379 (theft) of the IPC Act and 43(b) of the Information Technology Act, makers have also shared a few Twitter accounts with Mumbai police that allegedly shared the clips. Legal notices were also sent to those Twitter accounts.

Delhi HC restrains rogue social media handles

Notably, this came months after the Delhi High Court had restrained a few social media handles and websites from sharing or displaying any clips or stills from Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan without a proper licence. This was done in response to a commercial suit filed by Red Chillies Entertainment in the Delhi HC against a few unreleased portions that were allegedly leaked, reported news agency PTI.

“The defendants, as well as all others acting on their behalf, are restrained from copying, recording, reproducing, allowing recording, transmitting, communicating or making available for distribution, duplication, display or release, exhibiting or playing in any manner, any stills, audio/ video clips, songs, recordings or other proprietary information relating to the cinematographic film Jawan or any part thereof without a proper licence from the plaintiff, through any medium whatsoever," Justice C Hari Shankar said.

Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra. The film will release on September 7.