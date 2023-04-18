Shah Rukh Khan's family portrait screams goals from miles away

These unseen pictures have given fans more reasons to gush over the Khan family. Shah Rukh’s fans were quick to react with love and admiration.

Shah Rukh Khan has left his fans in awe with never-before-seen pictures featuring the Khan-daan. The pictures, which are part of Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan’s coffee table book, feature the actor, Gauri and their children - Suhana, Aryan and AbRam. They look stylish in black and white numbers. In the next pic, the Khan boys are seen sporting the denim-on-denim trend. It is too good to miss. AbRam’s expression steals the show here. Gauri and Suhana look stunning in chic white outfits.

Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan give major father-son goals as they twin in olive green jackets.

SRK never fails to share heartwarming messages and posts for his kids. Despite his busy schedule, the actor always manages to take out time for his family, much to the delight of his fans.

ALSO READ |

These unseen pictures have given fans more reasons to gush over the Khan family. Shah Rukh’s fans were quick to react with love and admiration.

One fan expressed, “These candid clicks of the beautiful KHANdaan are bound to break the Internet.” Another social media user commented on a father-son picture saying, “Simba, Mufasa ka beta!” echoing the iconic characters from The Lion King. The same user went on to add, “The most charming Pathaans we know.”

One of SRK's fan clubs also shared their excitement and wrote, “Hamari Pathaan family,” expressing their affection for the Khan family.

ALSO READ | Apple CEO Tim Cook enjoys vada pav with Madhuri Dixit amid mumbai store launch

The pictures showcased the family's bond and love for each other, and their fans couldn't get enough.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the blockbuster film Pathaan. The film broke a number of records at the box office. It is also the highest-grossing Hindi film.

Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Jawan alongside Nayanthara.