Action thriller Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in lead roles, is up for a big theatrical release on January 25, 2023. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the movie marks the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan to the silver screen after a gap of four years. He was last seen in the film Zero in 2018. Recently, the makers of the movie dropped the sizzling number, Besharam Rang, on social media. Within a day of its release, the song received 18 million views on YouTube and was trending on all social media platforms. While the fans wait to see more, here’s a look at how much the actors have charged for the movie.

Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly taking home Rs 100 crore as remuneration for playing the character of Pathaan. He is also entitled to a share in the profit.

Deepika Padukone, who is playing the female lead in the movie, has reportedly charged more than Rs 15 crore. According to IMDb’s latest report, this makes the Om Shanti Om actress the highest-paid Indian actress in 2022 with Rs 15 crore to Rs 30 crore remuneration per movie.

Co-actor John Abraham has reportedly charged Rs 20 crore for the film.

Earlier, there were reports that producer Aditya Chopra had promised to pay Salman Khan a huge amount of money for his cameo. However, the actor has refused to take money for his special appearance.

Director Siddharth Anand, who has directed movies like Bang Bang and War, is reportedly charging Rs 6 crore for Pathaan.