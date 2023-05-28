Shah Rukh Khan calls new Parliament ‘new home of our aspirations’, video viral

A video of the new Parliament with voiceover by Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has gone viral as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building on Sunday morning after religious rituals.

A video of the new Parliament with voiceover by Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has gone viral as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building on Sunday morning after religious rituals.

Responding to Modi’s call to share the video of the new Parliament with own voiceovers, Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to share his version.

In a tweet with the hashtag 'MyParliamentMyPride', he said, "What a magnificent new home for the people who uphold our Constitution, represent every citizen of this great Nation and protect the diversity of her one people Narendra Modi ji. A new Parliament building for a New India but with the age old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind!"

In the voiceover, Shah Rukh Khan prayed that the new Parliament would be big enough to shelter people of every city, region, village and every nook and corner of the country.

“Is ghar ki baahein itni chaudi ho ki desh ki har jaati prajaati har dharm ko pyaar kar sake. (May the arms of this new home be so wide that it can love every human of every caste and creed). Iski nazar itni gehri ho ki desh ke har ek nagrik ko dekh sake, jaan sake, unki samasyaon ko pehchaan sake. (May its vision be so deep that it sees every citizen of the country, knows them and realises their problems.)” he said.

“Let Satyameva Jayate (Truth shall prevail) be a belief not a slogan,” he said.

“It is said that a Parliament is to the Nation what a soul is to the body. My sincerest prayers that the soul of democracy remains robust in its new home and continues to foster liberty, fraternity and equality for ages to come. May the new abode of democracy build a new age that is renowned for its scientific temper and empathy for all. A new Parliament building for a New India but with the age old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind!” he said.

Reacting to the tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Beautifully expressed! The new Parliament building is a symbol of democratic strength and progress. It blends tradition with modernity."

A havan was held outside the new building around 7.30 am, following which the ceremonial sceptre Sengol was handed over to Modi by the high priests of the Shaivite order.

Modi then installed the Sengol near the chair of the Speaker in the new Parliament building and unveiled a plaque outside the building, signalling the inauguration fo the new Parliament building.

The triangular-shaped four-storey Parliament building has a built-up area of 64,500 sqm with three main gates — Gyan Dwar, Shakti Dwar, and Karma Dwar. The Lok Sabha chamber has ample space for 888 seats and can also accommodate a maximum of 1224 seats. The Rajya Sabha chamber can house 384 individuals.

The new Parliament building embraces diverse indigenous architectural elements from various regions of the country. It seamlessly integrates ultra-modern office spaces alongside generously sized committee rooms that are equipped with state-of-the-art audio-visual systems.