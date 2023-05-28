Shah Rukh Khan calls new Parliament ‘new home of our aspirations’, video viral

3 Min(s) Read
A video of the new Parliament with voiceover by Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has gone viral as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building on Sunday morning after religious rituals.
Responding to Modi’s call to share the video of the new Parliament with own voiceovers, Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to share his version.
In a tweet with the hashtag 'MyParliamentMyPride', he said, "What a magnificent new home for the people who uphold our Constitution, represent every citizen of this great Nation and protect the diversity of her one people Narendra Modi ji. A new Parliament building for a New India but with the age old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind!"