Shah Rukh Khan calls new Parliament ‘new home of our aspirations’, video viral

A video of the new Parliament with voiceover by Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has gone viral as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building on Sunday morning after religious rituals.

A video of the new Parliament with voiceover by Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has gone viral as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building on Sunday morning after religious rituals.

Responding to Modi’s call to share the video of the new Parliament with own voiceovers, Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to share his version.