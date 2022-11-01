    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to re-release on Shah Rukh Khan's 57th birthday
    By PTI  IST (Published)

    Yash Raj Films shared the news on Instagram, revealing that the romance drama will be screened in PVR, INOX and Cinepolix theatres on Wednesday.

    Bollywood studio Yash Raj Films on Tuesday said superstar Shah Rukh Khan's iconic film “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” will be once again make its debut in theatres countrywide on his 57th birthday.

    The production house shared the news on Instagram, revealing that the romance drama will be screened in PVR, INOX and Cinepolix theatres on Wednesday.
    "Palat… as DDLJ is coming back to the big screen. Experience the legendary journey of Raj and Simran on 2nd November, 2022 in theatres across India,” the caption on the post read.
    Fondly called "DDLJ", the 1995 film marked the directorial debut of filmmaker Yash Chopra’s son Aditya Chopra.
    The movie saw Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol emerge as a romantic heartthrob in Bollywood, with stellar performances by Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Anupam Kher, Satish Shah and Himani Shivpuri, among others.
    It is also remembered for its picturesque European locales and Punjab's mustard fields, as well as songs like "Na jaane mere", "Tujhe dekha" and "Ruk ja" by Lata Mangeshkar, Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu on the memorable tunes by Jatin-Lalit.
    Shah Rukh, who will celebrate his 57th birthday on Wednesday, will next be seen in "Pathaan", backed by Yash Raj Films. Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the spy thriller will be released on January 25.
    Besides "Pathaan", the superstar will also star in "Jawan", directed by Atlee and co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, as well as Rajkumar Hirani's "Dunki".
     
    (Edited by : Sangam Singh)
