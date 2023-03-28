Shah Rukh adds brand new Rolls Royce worth Rs 10 crores to his fleet of luxury cars

A video shared on Instagram claimed that Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge was the latest addition to the luxury fleet of the film star.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly added a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge worth 10 crores to his collection of luxury cars, which include Bentley, Bugatti and many from the BMW series and Mercedes S Class.

SRK was recently spotted driving the new Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge with his signature number plate “0555” in the streets of Mumbai.

A video shared on Instagram claimed that Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge was the latest addition to the luxury fleet of the film star.

ALSO READ |

“King Khan gets a whip fitting his larger-than-life image. This is Shah Rukh Khan’s new Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge. The man was seen driving the car himself last night and this is too cool not to share for the sole fact that not only did SRK go ahead and pick up the full blood Black Badge, but he also sat down to spec the car himself,” read the caption of the video.

View this post on Instagram

Here is a look at the luxury cars that Shah Rukh owns:

Rolls Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe

Phantom Drophead Coupe comes at a price of about 7 crores whereas Rolls Royce also offers customisation for the customers and costs vary accordingly. It is powered by a 6.8-litre naturally aspirated V12 petrol engine and the power and torque outputs are rated at 465 PS and 750 Nm, respectively. This car was discontinued by the company in 2017.

Bentley Continental GT

Bentley Continental GT is another star attraction from SRK’s collection. It comes with a bulky yet smooth premium design.

The luxurious two-door Bentley Continental GT coupe is equipped with a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine that can generate up to 505 PS and 660 Nm of maximal torque.

Bugatti Veyron

Bugatti Veyron comes at a price of around Rs 12 crore in only one variant. It is a sports car which was formerly famous for being the quickest vehicle in the world. This car was named after the racing driver Pierre Veyron.

BMW 7 series

Shah Rukh Khan also owns the BMW 760 Li, the brand's premier sedan with a petrol engine, a 6.0-litre V12 petrol engine, which is capable of producing maximum power and torque outputs of 550 PS and 750 Nm.

BMW i8

Although it is no longer in production, BMW's hybrid sportscar is a true pioneer of its kind and still appears years ahead of many of the sports cars on the road today. The BMW i8 is the first plug-in hybrid sports vehicle in the world, and it is powered by an electric motor and a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine. The BMW i8 has a total capacity of 360 PS and 560 Nm in terms of horsepower and torque.

Audi A8 L

SRK owns the diesel version of the Audi A8 L. It is powered by a 4.2-litre V8 oil burner. It has a total capacity of 384 PS of maximum power and 850 Nm of maximum torque.