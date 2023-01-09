homeentertainment Newsshaakuntalam trailer samantha ruth prabhu and dev mohan romantic drama wins hearts 15618991.htm

Shaakuntalam trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan's romantic drama wins hearts

3 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 9, 2023 5:53:49 PM IST (Published)

The movie will narrate the love story of Shakuntala and Dushyant. 

The trailer to Gunasekhar’s upcoming Telugu epic ‘Shaakuntalam’ was released today at a special launch event. The movie stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the eponymous Shakuntala, with Dev Mohan being cast in the role of Dushyant. Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha is also part of the film. The movie will retell the story the love story of Shakuntala and Dushyant.

Watch the trailer here -
The movie’s trailer has been launched across various handles and in multiple languages. The trailer has become an instant hit on social media platforms. Fans have expressed their love for the trailer all over the internet.
ALSO READ:
SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ at Golden Globes 2023. Here are its competitors
“I don't know how it will be at the box office but it's so amazing to see our history and mythology portrayed so beautifully,” said one fan on YouTube.
“Crazy!!!!!! This is what happens when female actors are given character-depth roles with more dimensions and not some love interest of a big hero. Sam's gonna kill it,” added another.
“I'm eagerly waiting for the movie and best wishes to the entire team for delivering such good content,” another fan expressed.
ALSO READ: Golden Globes 2023: List of movies nominated for best screenplay
While many fans will be watching the movie for Samantha, there has been no death of love for Dev Mohan either.
“This looks promising I hope it becomes a huge hit in India because it deserves it and Dev Mohan deserves to be up there with the other famous stars,” said one viewer on YouTube.
“Telugu Film Industry always take Indian filmography to another level. Samantha is an absolutely stunning and super-talented actress. And, Dev is a pure talent with mesmerising looks. All the best for the Shakuntalam team, Love from Indonesia,” wrote one international user on the platform.
ALSO READ: SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ at Golden Globes 2023. Here are its competitors
“What can we ask more than this,” expressed one fan on Twitter.
 

The movie is expected to release on February 17 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.
 

(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
