Shaakuntalam all set to hit theatres today, Allu Arjun wishes Samantha Ruth Prabhu and team

Pushpa star Allu Arjun thanked Gunasekhar for introducing his daughter, Allu Arha, in a cameo in the film.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer ‘Shaakuntalam’, the much awaited mythological drama, is finally set to hit the big screens on April 14, after several delays. Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun shared his best wishes for success of ‘Shaakuntalam’ ahead of its release. In a heartwarming post, Arjun wished the director Gunasekhar, producer Neelima Guna, and the entire team for mounting up the epic project.

He sent his warmest wishes to the lead actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, whom he referred to as "my sweetest lady" , and her co-star Dev Mohan, whom he fondly called his "Mallu brother”.

He tweeted, “All the best for Shaakuntalam release. My best wishes to Gunasekhar Garu, Neelima Guna & Sri Venkateswara Creations for mounting up this epic project. My warmest wishes to my sweetest lady Samantha Ruth Prabhu. My Mallu brother Dev Mohan and the entire team.”

Arjun thanked Gunasekhar for introducing his daughter, Allu Arha, in a cameo role in the film. He expressed his gratitude to the director for taking care of his daughter so preciously and making the moment a cherished memory for him.

Also read:

“Hoping you all like the lil Cameo by Allu Arha. Special thanks to Guna Garu for introducing her on-screen and taking care of her so preciously. Will always cherish this sweet moment,” Arjun tweeted.

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda has also expressed his admiration and support for Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the release of her latest film, 'Shaakuntalam'.

Deverakonda praised Samantha's hard work and dedication, saying that she always gives her best for every shot in a film as if her entire career depends on it. He also acknowledged her struggles over the past year, saying that she has been a fighter, always putting on a brave face for her teams, films, and fans. Deverakonda wished her luck for the film's release and promised that the love of millions would keep her safe.

Also read | Allu Arjun gifts fans a sneak peek into Pushpa: The Rule ahead of his birthday

'Shaakuntalam' based on Abhigyan Shakuntalam, the epic Sanskrit play by poet Kalidasa, has been one of the most anticipated Telugu films of the year, and fans have been eagerly waiting for its release. The film is directed by Gunasekhar, who is known for his epic films such as 'Rudhramadevi' and 'Okkadu', and produced by Neelima Guna.

The film stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the titular role, with Dev Mohan playing the male lead.