Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal had filed a complaint against producer Asit Modi, executive producer Jatin Bajaj and Project Head Sohail Ramani for sexual harassment.

Mumbai Police on Tuesday registered a case against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer and two other senior crew members based on a complaint filed by actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal. The actress had earlier made some serious allegations against the makers of the show last month. She accused producer Asit Kumarr Modi of sexual harassment and said she was treated poorly on the sets.

Asit Modi has denied the allegations and responded with a complaint against the actress.

In an exclusive interview with ETimes, the actress said that she is waiting for an update on the case and there is no development even after a month and a half.

“Powai Police has registered a case against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi, operation head Sohail Ramani, and executive producer Jatin Bajaj under sections 354 and 509 of the IPC based on a complaint by an actor of the show. No arrests have been made in this case so far,” Mumbai Police told ANI.

The popular show, which is airing on Sony Sab, has been in trouble for the last few months with many lead actors leaving the television series. The makers of the show have recently been in the news for all the wrong reasons as the producers were alleged of not clearing the dues of the actors and many other irregularities as well as sexual harassment on the sets.

Sexual harassment charges against the makers

Jennifer revealed that she hasn’t got any update on the case since June 3.

“I recently got to know that one of the former actors who is one of the witnesses and whose dues were pending for a long time, has suddenly been cleared. They suddenly realised to clear his dues. I don’t know if they are planning to influence the witnesses,” she said.

The reference may pertain to Shailesh Lodha who left the show in 2022. He had taken legal action against the producers in April regarding his pending dues, as per an India Today report.

Charges against Jennifer

According to Jennifer, Modi has accused her of fighting with other members on the sets of the show in an inebriated state.

“I would indulge in fights which would go out of control and it would happen mostly on outdoor shoots. He also accused me of behaving in an inappropriate manner with the male members of the cast and crew thereby creating a hostile environment on the sets. He has denied having a male chauvinistic environment on the sets and has in fact stated that there is no gender-biased environment on the sets," Jennifer told ETimes.

Jennifer added that this was an attempt to delay the progress in her case and all allegations were baseless.