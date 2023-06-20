Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal had filed a complaint against producer Asit Modi, executive producer Jatin Bajaj and Project Head Sohail Ramani for sexual harassment.

Mumbai Police on Tuesday registered a case against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer and two other senior crew members based on a complaint filed by actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal. The actress had earlier made some serious allegations against the makers of the show last month. She accused producer Asit Kumarr Modi of sexual harassment and said she was treated poorly on the sets.

Asit Modi has denied the allegations and responded with a complaint against the actress.

In an exclusive interview with ETimes, the actress said that she is waiting for an update on the case and there is no development even after a month and a half.