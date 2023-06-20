CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeentertainment NewsSexual harassment case filed against ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ producer and two crew members

Sexual harassment case filed against ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ producer and two crew members

Sexual harassment case filed against ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ producer and two crew members
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 20, 2023 5:01:26 PM IST (Published)

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal had filed a complaint against producer Asit Modi, executive producer Jatin Bajaj and Project Head Sohail Ramani for sexual harassment.

Mumbai Police on Tuesday registered a case against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer and two other senior crew members based on a complaint filed by actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal. The actress had earlier made some serious allegations against the makers of the show last month. She accused producer Asit Kumarr Modi of sexual harassment and said she was treated poorly on the sets.

Asit Modi has denied the allegations and responded with a complaint against the actress.
In an exclusive interview with ETimes, the actress said that she is waiting for an update on the case and there is no development even after a month and a half.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X