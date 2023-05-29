‘Seen it all’: Fans react to Ashneer Grover’s surprise inclusion in Roadies 19

The new season of Roadies will start airing on MTV from June 3, and it will also stream on JioCinema. Ashneer Grover was last seen as a judge on the first season of Shark Tank India. He was replaced by CarDekho CEO Amit Jain in the second season.

Ashneer Grover has cultivated a huge fan base with his demeanour of an in-your-face entrepreneur. The fan-favourite Grover was the most popular judge of the Shark Tank India reality TV show. Now, Grover has whipped up a storm on social media after it emerged that he is making a comeback on television with Roadies 19: Karm ya Kaand. The makers of the hugely popular show dropped a teaser of the Roadies 19 on Instagram, which included a glimpse of the former MD and co-founder of BharatPe. In the new teaser, G rover can be seen telling a contestant, Bheekh hi maang raha hai na. Bhai le lo mereko (you are begging to get selected, like please take me).”

The teaser has generated tremendous buzz on Twitter and Instagram. Fans are pleasantly surprised to see Ashneer Grover in the upcoming season of Roadies.

While some users have expressed their excitement over Grover’s inclusion in Roadies, others have trolled the show.

One user wrote, “Ashneer Grover in Roadies. Life is complete. Seen it all.”

Another user tweeted, “Within a year, Ashneer Grover went from being a co-founder at a $3 billion company to a judge at Shark Tank to being a gang leader at Roadies”

“Rannvijay on Shark Tank and Ashneer on Roadies: What a multiverse of Madness,” read one tweet.

After leaving the Shark Tank India show, Grover emerged as a popular motivational speaker as he is particularly liked by Gen Z. So, the makers of Roadies likely roped in Grover due to his appeal to the youngsters.

It remains to be seen how he will fare on the adventure show.

The new teaser also showed the new gang leaders in action. Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty and Gautam Gulati have been announced as the gang leaders of Roadies 19: Karm ya Kaand. The new season of Roadies will start airing on MTV from June 3 and it will also stream on JioCinema.