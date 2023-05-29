English
    ‘Seen it all’: Fans react to Ashneer Grover’s surprise inclusion in Roadies 19
    May 29, 2023

    The new season of Roadies will start airing on MTV from June 3, and it will also stream on JioCinema. Ashneer Grover was last seen as a judge on the first season of Shark Tank India. He was replaced by CarDekho CEO Amit Jain in the second season.

    Ashneer Grover has cultivated a huge fan base with his demeanour of an in-your-face entrepreneur. The fan-favourite Grover was the most popular judge of the Shark Tank India reality TV show. Now, Grover has whipped up a storm on social media after it emerged that he is making a comeback on television with Roadies 19: Karm ya Kaand. The makers of the hugely popular show dropped a teaser of the Roadies 19 on Instagram, which included a glimpse of the former MD and co-founder of BharatPe. In the new teaser, Grover can be seen telling a contestant, Bheekh hi maang raha hai na. Bhai le lo mereko (you are begging to get selected, like please take me).”

    The teaser has generated tremendous buzz on Twitter and Instagram. Fans are pleasantly surprised to see Ashneer Grover in the upcoming season of Roadies.
    IIFA Award 2023 Highlights: Alia Bhatt skips the award show
