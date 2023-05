‘Seen it all’: Fans react to Ashneer Grover’s surprise inclusion in Roadies 19

Ashneer Grover has cultivated a huge fan base with his demeanour of an in-your-face entrepreneur. The fan-favourite Grover was the most popular judge of the Shark Tank India reality TV show. Now, Grover has whipped up a storm on social media after it emerged that he is making a comeback on television with Roadies 19: Karm ya Kaand. The makers of the hugely popular show dropped a teaser of the Roadies 19 on Instagram, which included a glimpse of the former MD and co-founder of BharatPe. In the new teaser, G rover can be seen telling a contestant, Bheekh hi maang raha hai na. Bhai le lo mereko (you are begging to get selected, like please take me).”