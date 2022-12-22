Homeentertainment news

2nd Pathaan song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' gets 1 million views in 30 minutes of release; Shah Rukh Khan says 'Let's Jhoomo'

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 22, 2022 12:15:46 PM IST (Published)

Within 30 minutes of its release, the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan from the movie 'Pathaan' crossed 1 million views on YouTube. The song is composed by Vishal and Sheykhar and sung by Arijit Singh, Sukriti, and Kumaar

(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
