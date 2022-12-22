2nd Pathaan song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' gets 1 million views in 30 minutes of release; Shah Rukh Khan says 'Let's Jhoomo'

Within 30 minutes of its release, the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan from the movie 'Pathaan' crossed 1 million views on YouTube. The song is composed by Vishal and Sheykhar and sung by Arijit Singh, Sukriti, and Kumaar
[object Object]
Recommended ArticlesView All
Phase 2 of wedding season likely to be very strong, says CAIT
IST2 Min(s) Read
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!