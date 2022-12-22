2nd Pathaan song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' gets 1 million views in 30 minutes of release; Shah Rukh Khan says 'Let's Jhoomo'

Within 30 minutes of its release, the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan from the movie 'Pathaan' crossed 1 million views on YouTube. The song is composed by Vishal and Sheykhar and sung by Arijit Singh, Sukriti, and Kumaar

Jhoome Jo Pathaan, the second song from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, has begun to create ripples on social media platforms since its release at 11 am today. Within the first 31 minutes of its release, the song had crossed 1 million views on YouTube. The song is composed by Vishal and Shekhar and is sung by Arijit Singh, Sukriti, and Kumaar.

Releasing the song on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan quoted the first few lines of the song and posted “Let's jhoomo!"

Tumne mohabbat karni hai….humne mohabbat ki hai….Iss dil ke ‘alava kisi se bhi, na humne ijaazat li hai!!! Let’s jhoomo!! #JhoomeJoPathaan song out now- https://t.co/Dh94HTwWi2 pic.twitter.com/rrI3DFp2Cs — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 22, 2022

The song was released in three languages -- Hindi, Tamil and Telegu.

Earlier, makers of Pathaan Yash Raj Films released a statement announcing the release of Jhoome Jo Pathaan. “It can’t get hotter than this! @iamsrk @deepikapadukone are going to light it up in #JhoomeJoPathaan this party season! Song out tomorrow at 11 AM!” YRD said on Twitter.

It can’t get hotter than this! @iamsrk @deepikapadukone are going to light it up in #JhoomeJoPathaan this party season! Song out TOMORROW at 11 AM!Hindi - https://t.co/s20oyl2jwWTelugu - https://t.co/ErxaMWdfzJTamil - https://t.co/1T64AKzkp2 pic.twitter.com/7Fe1BkGbgk — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) December 21, 2022

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan also tweeted about the release of the second track.

“#JhoomeJoPathaan…meri jaan…mehfil hi lut jaaye!” the actor wrote on Twitter, sharing a still from the upcoming track

Meanwhile, Besharam Rang, the first track from the movie, has been the talk of the town for varied reasons even since its release. Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra raised objections to the song, saying it was “shot with a dirty mindset”. He said the costumes in the song were objectionable at first glance.

"And that is why I believe that the name of this song Besharam Rang is also objectionable in itself and the way saffron and green have been worn, the colours of the song, the lyrics and the title of the film are not peaceful,” the minister said, threatening to ban the movie in Madhya Pradesh if the shots are not replaced.

A number of protesters also called for a boycott of the film, while outfits like the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad fiercely opposed the shooting of one of Shah Rukh Khan's film in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

Despite courting controversy, Besharam Rang crossed more than 100 million views in just five days of its release.