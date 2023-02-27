Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023: Everything Everywhere All at Once makes history with most wins, full list here

The multiverse masterpiece conquered the night with four major accolades, shattering the record for the most wins by a single film in SAG history.

Everything Everywhere All at Once ascended to the throne of supremacy at this year's Screen Actors Guild awards with its cosmic charm and mind-bending storyline. The multiverse masterpiece conquered the night with four major accolades, shattering the record for the most wins by a single film in SAG history.

In a triumphant sweep, the film captured the most coveted award for the best ensemble in a motion picture, as well as the female actor award for the ever-graceful Michelle Yeoh. The movie's power-packed supporting cast also basked in the limelight, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan taking home the honors for the best supporting actors.

With this monumental triumph, Everything Everywhere All at Once joins an elite club of only four films that have achieved a grand feat of winning three or more awards since the inception of the SAG awards in 1995.

Amidst the grandeur and glamour of the night, the charming Brendan Fraser clinched the award for the outstanding actor in a film for his outstanding performance in The Whale, overcoming a worthy set of contenders including Colin Farrell and Austin Butler.

Here are the key winners of the 29th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards for the best performances in film and television in 2022.

BEST MOVIE CAST

“Everything Everywhere All At Once”

BEST MALE ACTOR, MOVIE

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

BEST FEMALE ACTOR, MOVIE

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

BEST FEMALE SUPPORTING ACTOR, MOVIE

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

BEST MALE SUPPORTING ACTOR, MOVIE

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

BEST FEMALE ACTOR, TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Jessica Chastain, “George and Tammy”

BEST MALE ACTOR, TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Sam Elliot, “1883”

BEST FEMALE ACTOR, TV DRAMA

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

BEST MALE ACTOR, TV DRAMA

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

BEST FEMALE ACTOR, TV COMEDY

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

BEST MALE ACTOR, TV COMEDY

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

BEST TV DRAMA ENSEMBLE

“The White Lotus”

BEST TV COMEDY ENSEMBLE

“Abbott Elementary”