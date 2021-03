Following the success of the critically acclaimed Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta story, SonyLiv will carry the Scam franchise forward with its second instalment, Scam 2003. OTT platform SonyLiv and Applause Entertainment announced that the second season will also be directed by Hansal Mehta.

Grateful for the very loving response to this announcement. This is a challenging tale to tell. And even more so because it is Season 2 of such a successful show. We will work doubly hard to reciprocate this love and to make this season very exciting, authentic and engaging. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/gJekVVkRWp — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) March 4, 2021

Telgi is considered the mastermind behind one of the country's most infamous scams that cast its net over various states. Telgi, born in Karnataka, pulled off the scam that allegedly ran into nearly Rs 20,000 crore.

In a statement, Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment said, “Scam 1992 has helped establish a solid ground for the ‘Scam’ franchise where we aim to tell stories about the various scams that our country has witnessed, the people behind it, their motivations and machinations. The success of Scam 1992 endorsed our belief about the audiences’ interest in such stories."

Director Hansal Mehta said in a statement to various media outlets that he was excited to explore another interesting story after the success of Scam 1992. He said that the new season of the franchise would focus on another story that shook the country a few years ago — the stamp paper scam. “I am looking forward to collaborating again with team Applause, SonyLIV and StudioNEXT, partners who think alike and encourage creative thought,” the statement said.