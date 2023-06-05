‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ trailer out: Fans laud Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s chemistry

The trailer takes the audience into Kartik and Kiara’s lives as Satyaprem and Katha. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Satyaprem Ki Katha is set to hit the theatres on June 29.

The trailer of the film Satyaprem Ki Katha starring Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan was released on Monday and the fans can’t stop reacting. The highly anticipated musical romantic drama gathered immense praise from the fans who took to social media to share their reactions. Fans praised the music of the upcoming film and also adored the chemistry between the lead pair.

The trailer takes the audience into Kartik and Kiara’s lives as Satyaprem and Katha. The film is slated to hit the theatres on June 29.

Kartik Aaryan shared the trailer of the film on Twitter along with a dialogue of the film.

Fans are appreciating Kartik and Kiara’s chemistry in the trailer which gives a glimpse into romantic drama.

“#SatyaPremKiKathaTrailer is BRILLIANT!! Humour - Emotions- Scale - Terrific Music - It Has Got All!! No actor in the current generation can catch the hand of #KartikAaryan in this genre.. #KiaraAdvani Fantastic as always. If Trailer is anything to go by, #SatyaPremKiKata,” wrote industry analyst and film critic, Sumit Kadel.

A fan expressed that the trailer delivered on the expectations and it has turned out to be more powerful than the teaser.

“#SatyaPremKiKatha trailer is more powerful than its teaser. Music is more powerful than dialogues. #KartikAaryan looking good but at the same, somewhere a little bit over hope don’t see more in this movie. #KiaraAdvani, as usual, looking pretty,” the fan wrote.

Many others praised Kiara and Kartik's sharing the screen as the lead pair.

“The trailer is such a treat to watch Their chemistry @TheAaryanKartik @advani_kiara #SatyaPremKiKathaTrailer(Sic),” one fan wrote.

Meanwhile, some fans found the music of the film as the main attraction of the love saga. One fan wrote, “#SatyaPremKiKatha Trailer is superb. KI & KA'S chemistry is fab. The story of the film looks very interesting. The main attraction is MUSIC as this is a musical love saga. Overall very impressive stuff #KartikAaryan #KiaraAdvani “

While another fan declared it as a “Blockbuster Loading”.

“Blockbuster trailer superb, Music and bgm is looking damn good and gujarati accent of sattu is new to his fans I hope everyone will enjoy it, plus small town setup and good visuals are a treat for the audience. Kartik and kiara= blockbuster loading…” the fan wrote on Twitter.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also features Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, and Shikha Talsania in pivotal roles.